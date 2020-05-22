Singapore-based art fair Art SG postponed to November 2021

SINGAPORE - Singapore-based international art fair Art SG announced on Friday (May 22) that its first edition will be postponed to November 2021 in the light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Organisers said the current uncertainty brought about by the pandemic and public health concerns prompted the decision.

Art SG is now expected to run between Nov 5 and Nov 7, 2021, at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

As a platform for contemporary art, the fair will feature local, regional and international galleries, as well as a programme of commissioned and site-specific installations, experimental film, talks and performances.

Originally scheduled to run in November 2019, Art SG was pushed back till November this year, as a result of requests from galleries and key participants to have more time to prepare for the fair.

The fair is expected to launch at MBS in 2021 under the direction of Singapore-born fair director Shuyin Yang and co-founder Magnus Renfrew.

Art-fair doyen Renfrew joined Art SG as a co-founder after the exit of one of the partners in the venture, MCH Group, the parent company of the famous Art Basel brand of art fairs.

In their announcement, organisers also said that while the inaugural exhibitor list has not been finalised, committed galleries and stakeholders have been positive in their response to the postponement.

Ms Serene Tan, Director of Arts and Cultural Precincts at Singapore Tourism Board (STB), said STB respected Art SG's decision to reschedule the fair.

"During this difficult period, the health and safety of Singaporeans, industry partners, and visitors remain our utmost priority. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Art SG, and welcome visitors to Singapore to experience the fair as well as our vibrant art offerings when the situation improves," she said.

Globally, art fairs and festivals have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In February, Art Basel announced the cancellation of its show in Hong Kong, which was scheduled to run between March 19 and March 20. The next edition of Art Basel in Hong Kong is expected to run in March 2021.

In March, organisers also announced the cancellation of Art Fair Tokyo and the postponement of Art Dubai due to the pandemic.