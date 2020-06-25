Shorter hours, timed entry as libraries reopen on July 1

Libraries will reopen next Wednesday with shorter opening hours and capacity controls, the National Library Board (NLB) said yesterday. All 25 public libraries and the National Library Building will be open from 11am to 7pm daily, instead of the usual 10am to 9pm.

The capacity will be limited to 50 people per floor, and users can only borrow and return materials.

The NLB advised patrons to use the NLB mobile app for contactless borrowing. Patrons will also need to book entry slots online as the library will be implementing timed entry to manage the flow of visitors.

The NLB said details about the booking system will be released at a later date.

Visits will be limited to 30 minutes, and visitors can check the real-time crowd conditions online or via the NLB app. All newspaper and multimedia stations remain closed, and guided tours and events are still suspended.

The National Archives of Singapore building at Canning Rise and the Former Ford Factory in Upper Bukit Timah Road, which are also managed by the NLB, will reopen with similar shorter operating hours and capacity limitations.

The archives will be open from 11am to 7pm daily except public holidays, while the factory will open from 11am to 4pm daily except on Mondays. The Oldham Theatre at the archives building remains closed.

The usual precautionary measures, such as SafeEntry check-ins and check-outs, compulsory wearing of masks and temperature checks, also apply for all venues.

The NLB said cleaning and sanitisation of high-touch points will be carried out once every two hours.

The extended loan period of six weeks, implemented during the circuit breaker, will continue till Dec 31, so there is no need for patrons to rush to return materials.

NLB chief executive Ng Cher Pong said: "We are delighted to welcome our patrons back to our physical facilities. As the health and safety of our patrons and staff remain our top priority, we have put in place safe management measures so that everyone can have a safe, enjoyable and enriching experience when visiting our libraries and archives."