Other highlights of Kalaa Utsavam 2018

* RAVAN CHHAYA - SHADOW PUPPETRY OF ORISSA

Indian group Ravan Chhaya Natya Sansada presents a traditional form of puppet theatre from Odisha state, which retells the Ramayana. Ravan Chhaya translates to "shadow of Ravan", the demon-king defeated by Rama at the end of the epic.

WHERE: Esplanade Forecourt Garden

WHEN: Nov 16 to 18, 7.45pm and 8.45pm

ADMISSION: Free

* NILADRI KUMAR - WHERE TRADITION MEETS INNOVATION

Indian string player Niladri Kumar plays the traditional sitar as well as his reinvented electronic version of the classic instrument, the zitar, in this concert. He is joined by Satyajit Talwalkar on the tabla or Indian drums, Agnelo Fernandes on the keyboard, and Shikhar Naad Qureshi on percussion.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall

WHEN: Nov 18, 7.30pm

ADMISSION: $45 from Esplanade Box Office and Sistic

* NADI - THE RIVER

This dance performance by acclaimed bharatanatyam choreographer Leela Samson's Spanda Dance Company is inspired by poetry written about rivers. The verses are in multiple languages, ranging from centuries-old poems in Tamil to contemporary meditations in Kannada by well-known writer Girish Karnad.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre

WHEN: Nov 24, 8pm

ADMISSION: $45 from Esplanade Box Office and Sistic

* GANGA - THE HEAVENLY PRINCESS

This family-friendly English production for children aged one to eight retells the legend of the sacred Ganges River, known as Ganga, who is also the daughter of the mountain king Himalaya.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio

WHEN: Nov 24 and 25, 11am and 2pm

ADMISSION: $20 from Esplanade Box Office and Sistic

INFO: Admission for ages one and above. Recommended for children aged four to eight years old.