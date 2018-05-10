Ng Eng Teng's iconic Mother And Child bronze sculpture now part of National Collection

SINGAPORE - Dr Ng Eng Teng's iconic bronze statue of a mother lifting her child is now part of Singapore's National Collection of visual art.

The late pioneer artist's 3m-high sculpture, known as Mother And Child (1996), was donated to the state by his family last October (2017).

It has been on display at Tampines Central Park since 2010, and will be installed in front of the National Gallery's facade by next year (2019).

Ng, who received the Cultural Medallion in 1981, is best known for his large sculptures and whimsical interpretations of humanist themes. He died in 2001 at the age of 67.

Mother And Child is the second work in Ng's Mother And Child series of the same name. The other Mother And Child sculpture, created in 1980, used to be installed in front of the Orchard Parade Hotel in Tanglin Road.

In becoming part of the National Collection, the 1996 sculpture will join works by other pioneer artists such as Liu Kang and Georgette Chen - both of whom mentored Ng in painting.

Dr Eugene Tan, the National Gallery's director, described Ng as "one of our pioneer artists, a mentor, and more importantly an inspiration to young artists today to push the boundaries of art boldly while keeping closely connected to the audience".

"We are very grateful to his family for this generous donation of Mother And Child, which will allow generations after to learn and appreciate his contributions to Singapore's art scene."

Dr Tan added that private support "has always been integral" to building the Gallery's collection of Singapore and South-east Asian art.

Ms Jacqueline Ng, the artist's sister, said: "The family is pleased that Eng Teng's Mother And Child has found a long-term and prominent place in Singapore's national visual art institution in the Civic District.

"It is wonderful that locals, as well as many tourists, will get to enjoy the sculpture which holds a special place in our hearts. This would be in keeping with Eng Teng's wish for his large, durable, bronze sculptures to be sited outdoors for general public viewing."