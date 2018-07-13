New annual art fair ART SG to debut in Singapore in November

SINGAPORE - The Singapore arts calendar will get busier with the debut of another annual art fair in November.

ART SG is organised by AngusMontgomery Arts, Tim Etchells and MCH Group, the owner of Art Basel, and will be held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre at Marina Bay Sands from Nov 1 to 3.

The organisers say in a statement on July 13 that they plan to showcase around 80 established and experimental contemporary art galleries from around the world at the fair.

Mr Frank Lasry, managing director of MCH Design and Regional Art Fairs, said in the statement: "Singapore is an important and very dynamic art location and requires a fair serving the South-east Asian region at an international standard."

He added: "The fair will be operated by an autonomous local team based in Singapore to become the leading regional art fair in South-east Asia."

The organisers are behind other fairs in the region such as ART HK, Sydney Contemporary and Photo Shanghai.

ART SG will be a direct competitor to Art Stage Singapore, another annual art fair that is held every January at Marina Bay Sands.