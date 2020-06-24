Libraries to reopen on July 1 with shorter operating hours, timed entry and limited capacity

SINGAPORE - Libraries will reopen on July 1 with shorter opening hours and capacity controls, the National Library Board (NLB) said on Wednesday (June 24).

All 25 public libraries and the National Library Building will be open from 11am to 7pm daily instead of the usual 10am to 9pm.

Capacity will be limited to 50 people per floor and users can only borrow and return materials.

The NLB advised patrons to use the NLB mobile app for contactless borrowing.

Patrons will also need to book entry slots online, as the library will be implementing timed entry to manage the flow of visitors.

The NLB said details about the booking system will be released at a later date.

Visits will be limited to 30 minutes and visitors can check the real-time crowd conditions online or on the NLB app.

All newspaper and multimedia stations remain closed, and guided tours and events are still suspended.

The National Archives of Singapore building at Canning Rise and the Former Ford Factory in Upper Bukit Timah Road, which are managed by the NLB, will also re-open with similar shorter operating hours and capacity limitations.

The Archives will be open from 11am to 7pm daily except public holidays, while the Factory will open from 11am to 4pm daily except Mondays.

However, the Oldham Theatre at the Archives building remains closed.

The usual precautionary measures such as SafeEntry check-ins and check-outs, compulsory wearing of masks and temperature checks also apply for all venues.

The NLB added that cleaning and sanitisation of high-touch points will be carried out once every two hours.

The extended loan period of six weeks, which was implemented during the circuit breaker period, will continue till Dec 31, so there is no need for patrons to rush to return materials.

NLB chief executive officer Ng Cher Pong said in a statement: "We are delighted to welcome our patrons back to our physical facilities.

"As the health and safety of our patrons and staff remains our top priority, we have put in place Safe Management Measures so that everyone can have a safe, enjoyable and enriching experience when visiting our libraries and archives."