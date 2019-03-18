Kinokuniya at Liang Court to close after 36 years of operation

SINGAPORE - Kinokuniya at Liang Court will lower its shutters for the last time on April 21, after more than three decades as a haven for book lovers in Singapore.

The outlet, which opened at the mall in River Valley Road in 1983, was the major bookstore chain's first branch in an Asian country outside Japan.

The 13,000 sq ft space has 150,000 titles in English, Japanese, and Chinese, as well as a Bargain Alley with books at discounted prices.

"We seek to consolidate and channel our limited resources for better deployment among our other business units," Books Kinokuniya said in a notice.

Books Kinokuniya has three other retail outlets on the island, located at Takashimaya Shopping Centre in Ngee Ann City, Bugis Junction and JEM.

Kinokuniya's first customers in Singapore were Japanese expatriates, but the bookstore soon included English titles in its line-up of bestsellers, paving the way for its success here.

Kinokuniya Liang Court's last day of business will be on April 21; the store will open at 10.30am and close at 9.30pm.