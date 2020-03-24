Goh Soon Tioe Centenary Award for violinist or string player open for applications

SINGAPORE - The Goh Soon Tioe Centenary Award is back for its ninth consecutive year of commending promising musicians and is now open for applications.

Established in 2011 in the memory of Goh Soon Tioe, Singapore's pioneer violinist and conductor, the award is supported by an endowed fund administered by the Community Foundation of Singapore, a philanthropic organisation.

The award of $10,000 will be presented to a violinist or string player who has shown a consistent track record of outstanding musicianship and performance, and who is embarking on a career as a musician.

Applicants must be Singaporeans or Singaporean Permanent Residents born between 1995 and 2005. To be considered, they must submit their application online with relevant documentation of musical activities and achievements.

The deadline for the application is May 4 and auditions will be held in July and August.

More information on the award can be found on Goh Soon Tioe Centenary Award's Facebook page.

Past winners of the award include guitarist Kevin Loh, who won the award in 2018 after graduating from Menuhin School of Music in the United Kingdom in 2017. He has performed in prestigious concert halls across Europe and Asia and is currently a student in Cambridge University in the United Kingdom.

Another past winner is violinist Joey Lau, an alumnus of School of the Arts, Singapore, who won the award in 2017. She is currently enrolled in the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music at the National University of Singapore, and has an impressive list of accolades, having won many local and international competitions.