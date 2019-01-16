Galleries informed that art fair Art Stage Singapore cancelled

SINGAPORE - At least five galleries slated to participate in Art Stage Singapore say the art fair has been cancelled by organisers. This would have been the ninth edition of the contemporary art fair, which was to run from Jan 25 to 27 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

Representatives of galleries such as Marc Straus Gallery in New York and Instinc Art Space, Intersections Gallery and Coda Culture in Singapore said they received an e-mail on Wednesday morning (Jan 16) from Art Stage's founder and president Lorenzo Rudolf, asking them to "cease all preparations for Art Stage Singapore 2019" or to reverse them.

"The given circumstances, about which we shortly will inform you, unfortunately leave no other choice," he said in the message.

It added: "We will soon inform you about the next steps. We apologise for any inconvenience you may experience."

Calls to Art Stage Singapore went unanswered. The Straits Times has also reached out to Marina Bay Sands, where the event is scheduled to take place, for comments.

Marc Straus Gallery's director, Singaporean Ken Tan, spoke to ST from New York. He says his gallery has invested a "five-figure" sum in the fair this year, including paying for the booth at Marina Bay Sands; shipping out 10 pieces by storied Viennese artist Hermann Nitsch; and flying in Korean artist Jong Oh as well as curator Lorand Hegyi, who would have spoken on Nitsch's work at the fair.

He says communication with Art Stage Singapore has been sparse since the beginning of this month. He will try and recover some of the gallery's costs through insurance and will be flying down as planned, since he has meetings with collectors. "I'll try with local contacts and art people to see if they can do a pop-up show," he says.

Art Stage Singapore started here in 2011 as a flagship art fair for South-east Asia, helmed by Swiss national Rudolf, who used to be director of Art Basel in the mid-1990s. It had the backing of the Economic Development Board, Singapore Tourism Board, National Heritage Board and National Arts Council.

The first fair featured works by master artists such as China's Ai Weiwei and notched big numbers such as the US$2.2 million (S$3 million) sale of Japanese artist Takashi Murakami's acrylic triptych titled Snow, Moon, Flower (2001).

Art Stage Singapore's success spurred the development of annual public arts festival, Singapore Art Week, in 2013, organised by the National Arts Council, Singapore Tourism Board and the Economic Development Board.

However, footfall and sales have declined in recent years. According to Mr Rudolf last year, four-fifths of all galleries that had shown at his fair had refused to return. At Art Stage 2018, there were only 84 exhibitors, compared with 131 in 2017 and 170 in 2016, though some galleries reported decent sales. The Art Stage Singapore website listed only 45 exhibitors for this year's edition.

Art Stage Singapore has faced more competitors in recent years, including new Taiwan-based art fair Taipei Dangdai from Jan 18 to 20, and a new showcase of galleries in Singapore, S.E.A. Focus, curated by local player STPI - Creative Workshop & Gallery and running at Gillman Barracks from Jan 24 to 27.

Additional reporting by Toh Wen Li