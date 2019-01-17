Crawl back into the womb at the National Museum's digital showcase DigiMuse Presents

SINGAPORE - Bewildered by the brave new world of futuristic technology?

Fear not, for you will soon be able to crawl back into the primal comfort of the womb at the basement of the National Museum, as part of a new showcase of digital artworks.

The second edition of DigiMuse Presents, to be launched on Friday (Jan 18) in conjunction with Singapore Art Week, will feature seven works by local and international designers till Feb 17.

This is part of the wider DigiMuse initiative, which was launched in December 2017 to nurture a cultural sector that embraces digital innovation.

Sonic Womb, the brainchild of local designer Randy Chan, is a structure bathed in deep red hues, suspended from the ceiling which allows people to explore the process of human gestation.

Visitors who walk, crawl into and lie inside the "womb", appropriately situated in the bowels of the museum, will trigger an audio system that mimics the sounds a fetus hears.

Curator Iman Ismail says DigiMuse Presents "will explore the creative use of technology, art, and even sound, to create immersive experiences for museum-goers".

"The showcase demonstrates the exciting potential of marrying digital innovation with culture and the arts, to create playful and thoughtful interactions with our audiences."

Other works on display range from a video artwork called Co(AI)xistence,also in the basement, to Talking Cheongsams, featuring clothing and textiles hung from the museum's glass rotunda. There is also Pulse, a "tactile playground" for visitors to experience digital interpretations of today's urban landscape.

The showcase is presented by the National Museum of Singapore in collaboration with the French contemporary arts venue Centre des Arts (Enghien-les-Bains), the Bains Numeriques biennale, and The Little Arts Academy which offers arts programmes for children.

BOOK IT/ DIGIMUSE PRESENTS

WHERE: National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road

WHEN: Jan 18 to Feb 17, from 10am to 7pm daily

ADMISSION: Free with general admission

INFO: https://www.nationalmuseum.sg/our-exhibitions/exhibition-list/digimuse-p...