Chan + Hori Contemporary to close gallery space at Gillman Barracks

SINGAPORE - Chan + Hori Contemporary is closing its Gillman Barracks space from June 30.

Instead of a permanent gallery, Chan + Hori will be utilising pop-up spaces and festivals for exhibitions. The business will also be pivoting to focus on becoming a curatorial, advisory and artists' management business.

Curatorial director and partner Khairuddin Hori, 46, told The Straits Times that the closure is "an evolution" for the business.

"We are restructuring to position ourselves for the changing art market," he added in a statement.

Covid-19 has hit the global art market hard and major art fairs have been cancelled worldwide. In Singapore, small to mid-sized galleries are similarly suffering a financial hit to their business, especially with circuit breaker closures.

Mr Khairuddin said: "We now firmly believe that the traditional, white walls, fixed gallery format is not the optimal structure to meet the evolving needs of collectors, artists, institutions, corporates and the visual arts community."

The gallery has been a staunch supporter of young, emerging artists and Mr Khairuddin said it will continue to support a small core group: "We believe that artists need experienced and professional managers and curators who can translate and present their artistic vision."

The non-profit Visual Arts Development Association, founded and supported by the gallery, will organise a final show for its new artist showcase Untapped, in a pop-up space. Details have yet to be confirmed, but the show will be curated by freelance curator Syed Muhd Hafiz.

Artist Chen Yanyun, 33, who has exhibited with the gallery twice in group shows, expressed regret that the gallery is closing as it has been a stalwart supporter of young artists such as herself. She said: "Covid19 is taking its toll on our art scene, and claiming its victims."

But she added that she is heartened by the gallery's attempt "to pivot with agility and creativity, with a different model to weather the current crisis".

"This situation calls for artists, performance companies, distribution channels and arts community to experiment and find new modes to sustain themselves."

Asked about the possibility of Chan + Hori coming back in bricks and mortar form, Mr Khairuddin said it will depend on "the state of real estate post-Covid, hopefully by early next year".

Chan + Hori began life at the Raffles Hotel as Chan And Hampe Galleries in 2010 and was rebranded when it moved to Gillman Barracks in 2017.