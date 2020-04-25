Bookmark This! Ep 14: Pandemic novels for stay-home reading

The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho (above) and Toh Wen Li pick out pandemic novels for the latest episode of the Bookmark This! podcast.
The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho (above) and Toh Wen Li pick out pandemic novels for the latest episode of the Bookmark This! podcast.ST PHOTOS: OLIVIA HO, TOH WEN LI
The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li (above) pick out pandemic novels for the latest episode of the Bookmark This! podcast.
The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li (above) pick out pandemic novels for the latest episode of the Bookmark This! podcast.ST PHOTOS: OLIVIA HO, TOH WEN LI
Published
55 min ago

Need something to read while staying home during the coronavirus circuit breaker period?

In the latest episode of this Straits Times literary podcast, journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li pick out some pandemic novels that may resonate with you, from Albert Camus' seminal The Plague to Emily St John Mandel's post-apocalyptic Station Eleven as well as books by Singaporean authors Danielle Lim and Thea Lim. Listen at str.sg/Jg79

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Penelope Lee

Edited by: Penelope Lee Subscribe, like and rate Bookmark This! on:

Spotify: str.sg/oeGg

Apple Podcasts: str.sg/oeXN

Google Podcasts: str.sg/oeLG

Send feedback to podcast@sph.com.sg

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 25, 2020, with the headline 'Bookmark This! Ep 14: Pandemic novels for stay-home reading'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content