Bookmark This! Ep 13: In the mood for love poems

For better or for verse, get your poetry fix in the latest episode of this Straits Times literary podcast, as journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li talk about love poems for all occasions - whether by English poet John Donne or Singaporean Joshua Ip, for budding romances or broken hearts, as simple as having a Coke together or as wondrous as keeping the stars apart.

Listen at str.sg/JpXg

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li, Penelope Lee and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee Subscribe, like and rate Bookmark This! on:

Spotify: str.sg/oeGg

Apple Podcasts: str.sg/oeXN

Google Podcasts: str.sg/oeLG

Send feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg