Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (2) Last Tang Standing by Lauren Ho

2. (1) Sex And Vanity by Kevin Kwan

3. (3) The Community Cat Chronicles by Eleanor Nilsson and Lachlan Madsen

4. (5) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

5. (6) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

6. (-) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

7. (-) Dune by Frank Herbert

8. (7) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

9. (-) The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

10. (9) The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

NON-FICTION

1. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

2. (2) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

3. (1) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

4. (4) Talking To Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

5. (7) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

6. (8) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

7. (5) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

8. (6) Finding Chika by Mitch Albom

9. (7) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

10. (9) Words Of Wisdom by Hsing Yun

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #9: Grime And Punishment by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Adventure by Jeff Kinney

3. (3) Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #13: The Battle For Crystal Castle by Geronimo Stilton

4. (5) The Magic Of The Mirror by Thea Stilton

5. (6) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

6. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #14: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney

7. (8) Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer

8. (-) Secrets Of Singapore: National Gallery by Catherine Nadira Tan

9. (9) Wonder by R.J. Palacio

10. (-) Dokkaebi: Vicious Spirits by Kat Cho

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.