Arts Picks: Visual arts exhibitions The Question Of Form and The Everlusting Tales, and more

THE QUESTION OF FORM



The oil on linen artwork Church of Pisa, Italy IV, by Singapore artist Boo Sze Yang. PHOTO: BOO SZE YANG



Featuring 25 artworks by Singapore artists Cheong Soo Pieng, Wong Keen and Boo Sze Yang, this exhibition looks up close at how artists internalise, interrogate and transform the values of form in the process of making images.

One of the displayed works is an acrylic on canvas painting called The Evolution Of Forms, created in 2019 by Wong. The artist was educated in the concepts of colour field painting, an influential pictorial style that emerged from abstract expressionism, and the work reflects the essence of his New York School training.

Another interesting work is an oil on linen piece by Boo, titled Church Of Pisa, Italy IV. It was created in 2010 and is part of a series where Boo relies on formal techniques that both build and peel away layers of paint to depict monumental spaces of grand cathedral interiors.

WHERE: artcommune gallery, 01-01, Carlton Hotel, 76 Bras Basah Road

MRT: Bras Basah

WHEN: Until April 12, noon to 7pm daily

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: www.artcommune.com.sg/the-question-of-form

THE EVERLUSTING TALES



A hand-pulled silkscreen on premium cotton fiber paper artwork, titled Not the Little Mermaid, by Djohan Hanapi. PHOTO: DJOHAN HANAPI



In this solo exhibition, Singapore-based visual artist and printmaker Djohan Hanapi presents his series, The Sultry Princesses, which celebrates the beauty of eroticism and subtle humour.

The artist is one half of Risograph publishing and print studio Knuckles & Notch, and has been fascinated with analogue printing since he was a teen.

In this series, he juxtaposes iconic childhood figures with adult-like visuals, meshing together fantasy and innocence.

WHERE: UltraSuperNew Gallery Singapore, 109 Rowell Road

MRT: Jalan Besar

WHEN: Until April 2, 11am to 7pm daily

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: https://gallery.ultrasupernew.com

THE 2020 SOVEREIGN ASIAN ART PRIZE

The Sovereign Art Foundation has announced the names of 31 mid-career artists shortlisted as finalists for this year's Sovereign Asian Art Prize. The award is billed as Asia's most prestigious prize for contemporary artists, with a grand prize of US$30,000 (S$43,500).

Besides nurturing talent in the Asia-Pacificregion, the award has also been a springboard for artists to achieve record prices and gain invaluable exposure to wider audiences.

The finalists' entries include a mixed hardwood work, titled Begarasi #3, by Malaysia-born sculptor Anniketyni Madian; and a digital print work, titled Accelerated Intimacy (Matthew and Brenda), by Singapore multi-disciplinary artist Sarah Choo Jing.

The online gallery can be viewed at www.sovereignartfoundation.com/art-prizes/the-sovereign-asian-art-prize, and the public can vote for their favourite entry. The winners will be announced in May.