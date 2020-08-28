Arts Picks: The Complete Beethoven Violin Sonatas

THE COMPLETE BEETHOVEN VIOLIN SONATAS

Six acclaimed Singaporean classical musicians present Beethoven's Violin Sonatas as a complete cycle in this Facebook concert series by More Than Music.

Pianists Abigail Sin, Albert Tiu and Lim Yan and violinists Loh Jun Hong, Yang Shuxiang and Chan Yoong Han will be paired in different combinations for each of the 10 sonatas.

A new sonata will premiere every Saturday and Sunday on Facebook, with the musicians available to interact afterwards with the audience via live chat.

More Than Music co-founder Sin, 28, says: "Presenting the complete cycle of Beethoven Violin Sonatas is an ambitious artistic undertaking and, to our knowledge, it hasn't been done in Singapore before."

She adds: " The fact that it's Beethoven's 250th anniversary this year was the icing on the cake.

"The Sonatas are a stunning exploration of the human spirit, taking us on a journey through a huge range of emotional states, from high-octane drama to transcendent lyricism."

WHERE: www.facebook.com/MoreThanMusicConcerts WHEN: Till Sept 20, every Saturday and Sunday, 5pm ADMISSION: Free

CO-WEIRD TIME

S Stand-up comedian Sharul Channa draws on the Covid-19 pandemic for material for her new virtual show, from getting mistaken for a bank robber because of the government-distributed free black mask, to learning to wax her own legs.

Viewers will find much to relate to in her circuit breaker experiences, whether it is having to answer the door countless times to receive online deliveries, or the discovery that one does not really need a lot of things that one owns. WHERE: Zoom WHEN: Sept 11 and 12, 8pm ADMISSION: $12 at coweird.peatix.com

POETRY FESTIVAL SINGAPORE

The annual festival's sixth edition will move online, with the opening ceremony featuring a keynote speech by Cambridge Poetry Festival founder Richard Berengarten on the role of poetry during a time of disease and disruption.

The line-up of the festival includes returning programmes such as United States-based Giovanni Ortega's poetic plays, this time a screening of Belonging, which features women from the Indian diaspora; Vicky Chong's poetry and yoga workshop; and Carnival Of Poetry, a session of poetry reading, singing and dancing by migrant workers.

WHERE: Facebook and YouTube WHEN: Today to Sunday, various times ADMISSION: $15 for Belonging from belongingfilm.peatix.com, $5 for Poetry Workshop - The Way To Post-Modernism With Libi Aaranya, pay-as-you-wish for Yoga & Poetry II at yogapoetry2020.peatix.com, other programmes free INFO: www.facebook.com/poetryfestivalsg

RE:SOUND IS LIVE!

As the performing arts in Singapore edges towards the possibility of small-scale live performances, classical music collective re:Sound ambitiously aims to put on its first live orchestral concert since the circuit breaker, a live-streamed performance of Peter Warlock's Capriol Suite and Mozart's Symphony No. 40.

Re:Sound's Concordia Quartet had previously pulled off a live recital in June over YouTube from their respective homes, using real-time audio mixing.

This time, in line with safe management measures, 23 musicians will perform in four separate rooms with the aid of a dozen microphones and individual headphone sets.

Unable to see their fellow players in other rooms, musicians listen to one another on their headphones as they play. On top of the complicated logistics, they have also had to reduce rehearsal times to cut down on exposure between players in the same room.

WHERE: www.tinyurl.com/resoundlive WHEN: Today, 8pm ADMISSION: Free