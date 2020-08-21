Arts Picks: Rolex Perpetual Music

ROLEX PERPETUAL MUSIC

This series of online concerts, launched by luxury watchmaker Rolex, will take place in Italy, Germany and France, but play to viewers in more than 180 countries over streaming service Medici TV.

Mexican opera singer, stage director and author Rolando Villazon (above), French violinist Renaud Capucon, Bulgarian-Swiss soprano Sonya Yoncheva and Peruvian tenor Juan Diego Florez will host the concerts, which will involve about 100 artists.

Rolex director of communication and image Arnaud Boetsch says: "Our aim is to support the world of music and provide the opportunity to musicians and singers to have their art live on by performing at prestigious venues with the finest acoustics.

"Within the context of these unprecedented circumstances, this project is also a way for us to help keep music as an essential element in our daily lives."

WHERE: medici.tv WHEN: Today (Florez at Teatro Rossini); Sept 1 (Yoncheva at Berlin Staatsoper) and Sept 3 (Villazon and Capucon at Opera National de Paris). All concerts will be available to stream until the end of October ADMISSION: Free

THE COMMUNITY THEATRE 5TH ANNIVERSARY

Voluntary welfare organisation Beyond Social Services marks the fifth anniversary of its arts outreach programme, The Community Theatre (TCT), with a digital line-up of performances and workshops.

TCT's interactive performances involve young artists from rental flat neighbourhoods and low-income backgrounds.

Community worker Izzaty Ishak, 29, says: "We provide a space for our youth where we see their experiences and stories as strengths or gifts to help others learn and reflect.

"Oftentimes, these stories are used to provoke sympathy or to ask for help, but TCT wants to disrupt that narrative. We stop seeing our youth as participants, clientele or even beneficiaries. We start seeing them as young people who can contribute and be volunteers or leaders for their community."

The line-up includes a reading of an original script, Something In The Air, as well as an online screening of last year's docu-performance The Block Party by Rizman Putra in collaboration with local cinema The Projector.

In Human Library, audiences pick two out of five "books", in which various youth volunteers, social workers and artists share stories over Zoom and invite viewers to join in the conversation.

In one such "book", Mossamad Sobikun Nahar and Muhd Aiman Yusri talk about navigating issues such as drug addiction, family problems and mental health through applied drama, writing and photography.

Aiman, 16, says: "I want to share how theatre allowed me to express my thoughts, emotions and stories on stage. We do this in Youth Stories (a TCT programme) a lot and I learn that when we do this, we get to see the bigger picture of the issue."

WHERE: Facebook and Zoom WHEN: Tomorrow to Aug 28, various timings ADMISSION: Free. Registration required for Human Library at bit.ly/TCTHumanLibrary INFO: www.beyond.org.sg/TCT and facebook.com/beyondsocialservices

GENTLE DAYLIGHT

The intricate, delicate hand-cut paper sculptures of Ashley Yeo's solo exhibition revolve around themes of lightness and slowness. Yeo, the first Singaporean artist to be shortlisted for the Loewe Craft Prize, works with colour in these new sculptures.

WHERE: Mizuma Gallery, 01-34 Gillman Barracks, 22 Lock Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Tomorrow to Sept 13, 11am to 7pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays); 11am to 6pm (Sundays); closed on Mondays and public holidays ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.mizuma.sg

OUR HEARTLANDS

This online exhibition, developed by Plural Art Mag as part of the #SGCulture Anywhere campaign, features works by 100 local artists about sites in Singapore close to their hearts.

In charcoal and coloured pencil, Dahlia Osman puts down on paper the memories of Istana Woodneuk, an abandoned two-storey palace near the former Tyersall Park which her grandfather was chief caretaker of and where her parents were married.

Faris Nakamura's sculpture From Now On You Will Not Be Alone depicts Shaw Lodge Dormitory, a purpose-built dormitory for migrant workers which was gazetted as an isolation area during the Covid-19 outbreak. The artist seeks to question the artificial social divides between the workers and the wider Singaporean community.

In summoned by the forest spirit along the yellow trail, Priyageetha Dia places a Mylar blanket in her signature gold hue amid the foliage of Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, one of Singapore's few remaining stretches of tropical primary rainforest.

Many of the works are for sale, while others are only for show. A jackpot button leads you to a work at random.

INFO: ourheartlands.pluralartmag.com

SINGAPORE LITERATURE PRIZE

Tune in to the first virtual ceremony for the Singapore Literature Prize, which will be live-streamed from the Singapore Book Council's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The award, which is Singapore's oldest ongoing literary prize in all four official languages, goes on this year despite the Covid-19 pandemic, albeit with drastic cuts to the prize money from $10,000 to $3,000 in the 12 categories of fiction, creative non-fiction and poetry in Chinese, English, Malay and Tamil.

For the first time, members of the public will get to vote for their favourites in the inaugural Readers' Favourite category. The winning writers will receive $1,000 in cash, while voters stand a chance to win book vouchers.

WHERE: Singapore Book Council's Facebook and YouTube pages WHEN: Thursday, 8pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: Go to bookcouncil.sg or www.facebook.com/singaporebookcouncil