Arts Picks: Intriguing Uncertainties at Parkview Museum

INTRIGUING UNCERTAINTIES

This exhibition at the private Parkview Museum celebrates the art of drawing in charcoal, pencil and ink. Drawings by 42 contemporary artists from Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas are on display. Highlights include noted Chinese artist Qiu Zhijie's 7.2m-long Map Of Art And China After 1989: Theatre Of The World (2017), which marks events from the birth of Communist China to the landmark Beijing Olympics.

WHERE: Parkview Museum, Level 3, 600 North Bridge Road

MRT: Bugis

WHEN: Until Jan 5 next year, Mondays to Saturdays, noon to 7pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: www.parkviewmuseum.com

PRESIDENT'S YOUNG TALENTS 2018



PHOTO: ST FILE



Works from five promising Singaporean artists in their 30s are on display in the President's Young Talents exhibition, the nation's only mentoring, commissioning and award programme. This year's exhibition includes work from visual and mixed-media artists Yanyun Chen, Debbie Ding, Hilmi Johandi, Zarina Muhammad and also Weixin Quek Chong, whose installation of silk twill, latex sheets and faux fur, titled sft crsh ctrl, won the $20,000 Grand Prize last month.

WHERE: Singapore Art Museum at 8Q, 8 Queen Street

MRT: Bras Basah

WHEN: Till Jan 27, Saturdays to Thursdays, 10am to 7pm; Fridays, 10am to 9pm

ADMISSION: Free for Singaporeans and permanent residents, $6 for foreigners

INFO: www.singaporeartmuseum.sg

NEW PERMANENT GALLERIES AT ASIAN CIVILISATIONS MUSEUM



PHOTO: ST FILE



New permanent galleries at the Asian Civilisations Museum - the Ancestors and Rituals gallery, Christian Art gallery and Islamic Art gallery - showcase works of South-east Asian art created in response to different faiths. Many show the confluence of Eastern and Western cultures, such as a 16th-century ivory sculpture of the Virgin Mary in robes akin to the garments of Buddhist monks.

WHERE: Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place

WHEN: Daily, 10am to 7pm (Saturdays to Thursdays) and 10am to 9pm (Fridays)

ADMISSION: Free for Singapore citizens and permanent residents, $8 for foreign residents

INFO: www.acm.org.sg/ plan-your-visit

MINIMALISM: SPACE. LIGHT. OBJECT.



PHOTOS: NATIONAL GALLERY SINGAPORE, JASMINE CHOONG



This ground-breaking overview of the 20th century Minimalist art movement features more than 150 works of art from the 1960s to the present day. The works seem simple, but take time to interact with them over both locations. For example, fans of Palestinian artist Mona Hatoum's barbed wire installation Impenetrable (2009) at the National Gallery Singapore should also see her hypnotic sand wheel, + and - (1994 - 2004), at the ArtScience Museum.

WHERE: National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road; and ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue

WHEN: Until April 14 next year; various opening times

ADMISSION: For Singapore residents: $15 (adult single entry to exhibition at National Gallery Singapore), $16 (adult single entry to ArtScience Museum), two-venue tickets start at $20 and include entry to other exhibitions at the venue where the ticket is purchased; for tourists: from $19 (adult single entry to one exhibition at either venue); concessionary rates available

INFO: minimalism.sg