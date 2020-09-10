Arts Picks: Eileen Chang's afternoon tea treat, Perception3's fundraiser and more

EILEEN CHANG'S AFTERNOON TEA

Celebrate pioneer novelist Eileen Chang's 100th birthday with some of her favourite foods at this tea experience.

Sample a nine-course menu of Shanghainese and Western treats which the Shanghai-born author of Lust, Caution would have enjoyed. Besides her childhood favourites like fried meatball wrapped in glutinous rice and Shanghainese sweet smoked fish, the menu also offers sausage rolls, a favourite of Chang's father who would order the item whenever he took her to Shanghai's famous Cafe Federal when she was a child.

Local tea merchant Pek Sin Choon has created a champagne-like cold brew of aged white tea with organic rose, inspired by Chang's novella Red Rose, White Rose, especially for this occasion.

This experience is curated by Lianhe Zaobao senior correspondent Lim Fong Wei, Zaobao columnist Yu Yun and Yan's Dining owner Wang Yanqing. Patrons can scan a QR code at the tea to listen to a Mandarin podcast about the menu selections. Calligraphy artist Chen Liang's works, priced between $3,000 and $5,000, will also be available for sale.

Where: Yan's Dining 333A Orchard Road, #04-22 Mandarin Gallery Singapore 238867

When: Sept 18 to 20, Sept 25 to 27, 3 to 5pm

Mrt: Orchard/Somerset

Admission: $68; Zaobao subscribers get a $10 discount. Log into the SPH Rewards app for the discount code and quote the code when booking.

Info: Yan's Dining website

EXPLORING SOUTHEAST ASIA: A JOURNEY THROUGH ART AND TIME



Artist Lee Man Fong's 2 Women Combing Hair. PHOTO: NANYANG ACADEMY OF FINE ARTS



Most museums in Singapore tend to be downright parsimonious with caption information so it is a pleasant surprise to see, literally, walls of text at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' exhibition. I got a bit cross-eyed from all the reading, but the information is appropriate for the venue's context and purpose as an educational institution.

Exploring Southeast Asia cherry-picks from the school's rich collection and organises the selection along broad themes for the edification of the student population. But it serves equally well for casual gallery-goers who might learn from this wide-ranging show which ambles gently through a series of themes, from landscapes to identities, common to Southeast Asian artists.

My favourite section is Ladies, which brings together some usual suspects - Cheong Soo Pieng and Lee Man Fong - with some less often seen artists. Tay Chee Toh's batik work Untitled, with its almost geometric presentation of three lolling ladies, is a standout. Look out too for Nafa alumnus and Cultural Medallion recipient Lee Hock Moh's dreamily gorgeous Fort Canning, an unusual landscape which depicts the venue in the classic Chinese ink painting style.

Where: The Ngee Ann Kongsi Galleries 1 & 2, NAFA Campus 1, 80 Bencoolen St, Singapore 189655

When: Till Oct 25

Mrt: Bencoolen/Bras Basah

Admission: Free, 11am to 7pm daily

Info: NAFA website

STILL BUILDING II



PHOTO: PERCEPTION3



Buy a work of art and help three charities. Arts collective Perception3 is making a limited print run of Still Building II, which was featured in the National Gallery Singapore's lightup last month (Aug).

A hundred giclee prints will be available, priced at $200 each. Proceeds will go to three organisations: AWARE, ArtsWok Collaborative, and The T Project.

Register your interest at this website before Sept 27, 11.59pm. Registration will close earlier if all 100 pieces are reserved.

Where: Perception3 website

When: Till Sept 27, 11.59pm

Price: $200

IMMATERIAL BODIES



PHOTO: OBJECTIFS



If you happen to be in the Waterloo area, pop by Objectifs' Chapel Gallery for this small show which features work by four young Singapore artists.

You can hear Weixin Chong's larval limbic before you see it thanks to the soundtrack of burbling, burping liquids. Her work is partly inspired by science fiction writer Octavia Butler's Lilith's Brood trilogy which deals with issues of reproduction and genetic manipulation.

Her soundtrack overlaps with Wayne Lim's The Hyperrestrained Order, a video collage that layers found and shot footage to explore how bodies move through Singapore's regulated spaces. Visual artist ila's video work hancur badan dikandung tanah references a Malay proverb "the body which is contained by land, disintegrates to the ground" and addresses urban renewal in Singapore while Denise Yap's installation Miss Q reimagines the Vanda Miss Joaquim orchid as a construct of monitors and wires in an extension of the artist's speculative fiction work.

Where: Chapel Gallery at Objectifs, 155 Middle Road

When: Till Nov 1. Tuesdays to Saturdays, 12pm to 7pm, Sundays 12pm to 4pm.

Closed on Mondays and public holidays. Docent Guided Tours: Weekly, on Wednesdays 5.30pm to 6pm & Saturdays 2.30pm to 3pm.

Free, capped at 5 per tour. First come, first served basis.

MRT: Bras Basah/Bencoolen

Admission: Free

Info: Objectifs' website