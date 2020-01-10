Arts Picks

AR.T TRAIL WALKING TOURS

Four public artworks come alive on this tour, which is part of this year's Singapore Art Week.

The works highlighted in this 90-minute trail are Time Tree by Robert Zhao, Pembungaan by Kumari Nahappan (above), Tropical Leaf by Han Sai Por and Currents by Grace Tan.

Through the use of augmented reality, those on the tour will gain a better understanding of the stories behind the works and develop a greater appreciation for the urban environment around them.

AR.T Trail is presented by non-profit organisation The MeshMinds Foundation, and supported by Facebook and the National Arts Council. The guided tours are supported by Artwalk Singapore and Monster Day Tours.

WHERE: Raffles Place Park (starting point outside Raffles Place MRT Exit B) MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Tomorrow to Jan 19; 10.30am and 5pm (weekends); 6pm (weekdays) ADMISSION: Free INFO: For the weekend walking tours, sign up at: l.ead.me/mmwknd For the weekday walking tours, sign up at: l.ead.me/mmwkday Visit meshminds.com for more details

KAVAKOS PLAYS KORNGOLD

Violinist Leonidas Kavakos comes to Singapore for a concert with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra's (SSO) new chief conductor-designate Hans Graf.

This is Graf's first concert with the SSO since his appointment was announced last year.

The concert features Erich Korngold's tuneful, Hollywood-inspired Violin Concerto and Tchaikovsky's masterpiece, the Pathetique Symphony.

Graf tells The Straits Times: "You will hear one of the really great violinists of our time and a symphony which confronts, more than any other symphonic work, the beauty of life and the deepest tragedy."

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Next Friday ADMISSION: From $25 on Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg) INFO: sso.org.sg

ART IS EVERYWHERE

Private art studio Brave New Worlds will be holding free workshops for kids and their parents over two weekends.

On Saturdays, participants will create multi-coloured paintings inspired by architecture around Singapore, as well as works by local artists such as Tay Bak Chiang and Lim Tze Peng.

The Sunday classes focus on public artworks in the central business district, including Han Sai Por's Tropical Leaf.

Families will discover that textures are everywhere and can be captured through frottage (crayon rubbings).

They will combine their pieces to create their version of a public artwork.

The workshops, which are part of Singapore Art Week, are recommended for children aged four to eight, but older children are also welcome.

WHERE: Safra Punggol, 9 Sentul Crescent MRT: Punggol WHEN: Tomorrow and Sunday, 10am and 2pm

WHERE: Safra Toa Payoh, 293 Toa Payoh Lorong 6 MRT: Toa Payoh WHEN: Jan 18 and 19, 10am and 2pm

WHERE: Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk MRT: Tampines WHEN: Jan 18 and 19, 10am and 2pm ALL ADMISSION: Free INFO: Register at bravenewworlds.sg/saw2020