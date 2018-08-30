Affordable Art Fair Singapore returns in November

SINGAPORE - Known for its entry-level price tag for artwork, the Affordable Art Fair Singapore holds its 13th edition from Nov 16 to 18 at the F1 Pit Building.

Eighty galleries from around the world - 21 of them first-time exhibitors - will showcase art priced between $100 and $15,000. Of the works for sale, 75 per cent will cost below $7,500.

Fair director Alan Koh announced this on Aug 30 at the opening of exhibitions by three artists from the Young Talent Programme 2017/2018 at ION Art Gallery. The Young Talent Programme, a joint initiative between the fair and ION Art, every year selects eight promising artists from South-east Asia, aged 18 to 35, to showcase their work at the Affordable Art Fair in November.

Three of these eight are then chosen to exhibit more work at ION Art gallery the next year, following a nine- to 10-month consultation with a curator.

The three artists holding solos this year are Singaporean artists Faris Nakamura, Bo Sung Yom and Xinwei Che. All whom present mixed-media works exploring identity and belonging, and went through a 10-month consultation with well-known Singaporean curator Seah Tzi-Yan. Their art is on display at ION Art Gallery until Sept 16 and prices range from $250 to $2,000.

An open call was launched in August for this season's Young Talent Programme and results will be revealed in November.