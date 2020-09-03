Affordable Art Fair cancels upcoming 11th edition

SINGAPORE - The Affordable Art Fair has cancelled its 11th edition.

The fair, which was scheduled to be held at the F1 Pit Building in November, is the latest casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an e-mail to fairgoers, the organisers said: "Without sufficient reassurance that we will be able to gather in large groups again in the near future we simply cannot take the risk and, ultimately, nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our visitors, exhibitors, partners and team."

The fair, founded in London two decades ago by gallery owner Will Ramsay, came to Singapore in 2010.

It has been credited with making art buying fun and accessible for mainstream audiences here. In its first year, it attracted 9,500 visitors and sold $1.75 million worth of art. Last year's edition drew 13,000 visitors and rang up $3.4 million in sales.

The art scene here has been struggling with the effects of the circuit breaker.

Veteran gallery Chan + Hori Contemporary closed its bricks and mortar gallery in June and the NTU Centre for Contemporary Art announced plans to close its exhibition and studio spaces next year. Both venues were located at the Gillman Barracks arts enclave.

Related Story Bigger turnout at Affordable Art Fair