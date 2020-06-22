30 Days Of Art With NAC: On The Other Side by Judith Huang

When all this is over

I will not cry to myself

after seeing your face on my phone

wondering if it's the last time we'll speak

When all this is over

I will not raise my phone

to check the numbers

every morning before shaking off sleep

When all this is over

My flight will land like silk

lighting on the runway, doors gliding open

to welcome me home

When all this is over

We will take the lift up

to your living room, pressing the button

with no hesitation

When all this is over

We will look each other

in the eye, with only the air

as mediation

When all this is over

We will sigh and close our eyes

laugh as we walk out into sunshine

and feel the light dancing on our lids

• Judith Huang, 34, is a three-time winner of the Foyle Young Poets of the Year Award and the author of Epigram Books Fiction Prize-shortlisted novel Sofia And The Utopia Machine (2018). She has been under lockdown in Perth and misses her relatives in Singapore, like her aunt, who is in her 80s.

