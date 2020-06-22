30 Days Of Art With NAC: On The Other Side by Judith Huang

When all this is over
I will not cry to myself
after seeing your face on my phone
wondering if it's the last time we'll speak
When all this is over
I will not raise my phone
to check the numbers
every morning before shaking off sleep
When all this is over
My flight will land like silk
lighting on the runway, doors gliding open
to welcome me home
When all this is over
We will take the lift up
to your living room, pressing the button
with no hesitation
When all this is over
We will look each other
in the eye, with only the air
as mediation
When all this is over
We will sigh and close our eyes
laugh as we walk out into sunshine
and feel the light dancing on our lids
• Judith Huang, 34, is a three-time winner of the Foyle Young Poets of the Year Award and the author of Epigram Books Fiction Prize-shortlisted novel Sofia And The Utopia Machine (2018). She has been under lockdown in Perth and misses her relatives in Singapore, like her aunt, who is in her 80s.
