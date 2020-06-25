Another popular indoor playground closes down a week after Kidzania shutters

SINGAPORE - A week after Kidzania announced its closure, another popular indoor playground has shuttered because of the pandemic.

Cool De Sac at Suntec Convention Centre announced on its Facebook and Instagram accounts on Thursday (June 25) that it will be calling it quits after six years of operations.

The playground held its grand opening in 2014.

Its statement on Thursday read: "Covid-19 has brought great uncertainty to the entertainment and playground industry. As such, we have decided not to renew our lease given that it expires soon.

"Thank you for your great support all these years. It has been a most enjoyable journey for us to bring fun and laughter to your children."

Indoor playgrounds remain closed under phase two of Singapore's gradual reopening.

Cool De Sac catered to children up to age 12. It had a bistro where parents could wait for their kids, and offered birthday parties and school packages.

On June 16, Kidzania became the first prominent indoor playground casualty when it closed after four years in Singapore.