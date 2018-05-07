Acclaimed Your Name director Makoto Shinkai directs TV ad on Thomson-East Coast Line

Acclaimed Japanese director Makoto Shinkai of Your Name fame has directed a television commercial on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL).

The 30-second ad was published on Sunday (May 6) and follows a female protagonist who is involved in building the station.

Singapore landmarks such as the Marina Bay skyline are shown in the animated clip.

The 45-year-old director has drawn comparisons to animation icon Hayao Miyazaki, the co-founder of Studio Ghibli, which is behind the films My Neighbor Totoro (1988) and Spirited Away (2001).

He created the ad for Taisei Corporation, a Japanese firm that was awarded a $425 million contract to construct a station on the TEL, along with its associated tunnels.

Taisei Corporation has been involved in the construction of other train stations in Singapore, including Downtown Line's Downtown station, Circle Line's Marymount, Caldecott, Botanic Gardens and Farrer Road stations.

The station it will be building, the Marina Bay station on the TEL, will be an interchange station connecting three rail lines: The TEL, North-South and Circle Lines.

It is expected to be completed in 2021.