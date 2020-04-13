5 things to do today: see the Grand Canyon, watch previous Esplanade performances and more

1 SEE: The Grand Canyon on a virtual tour

The attraction in Arizona, one of the most remarkable natural wonders of the world, allows for many virtual experiences.

You can go on an interactive virtual field trip and marvel at one of the deepest gorges on Earth, and hear experts discuss topics like the types of rock found there.

You can also take a virtual raft trip where you travel along the Colorado River through the canyon, starting at Lees Ferry and ending at the Lake Mead National Recreational Area.

The Grand Canyon National Park is closed until further notice, due to public health concerns related to Covid-19.

Info: www.nps.gov/grca/ learn/photosmultimedia/virtual tour.htm

WATCH: Channel 8 drama My Guardian Angels

Actress Zoe Tay plays a housewife who goes around flaunting her wealth. But when her husband, a lawyer, goes bankrupt and dies, she finds herself becoming a single parent and adjusting to a simpler life.

Tay, who is married to air force pilot Philip Chionh in real life, said in a recent Straits Times interview: "I think single mothers are very brave and probably have a difficult life.

"My husband is the one making the major decisions in our family and taking care of all of us. To hold up the entire family by yourself must be really tough."

The series is on Channel 8 on weekdays at 9pm, and on meWatch. Other cast members include Kym Ng, Hong Ling, Pierre Png and Benjamin Tan.

Info: www.straitstimes.com/ lifestyle/entertainment/mum-zoe-on-screen-and-off

3 LEARN: Money management for parents

This day in 1972, the Post Office Savings Bank (POSB) adopted a new logo consisting of a key formed by its initials.

The design was by graphic designer William Lee, who has done many series of Singapore stamps, and POSB is still using a simplified version of the logo today.

The bank has over the years enlisted the help of Smiley the squirrel to encourage kids to save.

There is a POSB Parents Facebook group to help parents learn to plan finances for the family and teach kids money management. It also offers parenting hacks. For example, the group has started a three-part series called The ABCs Of Home-Based Learning, in collaboration with Flying Cape, an online booking and advisory platform for tuition and enrichment classes here. The first episode ran last Thursday. The second is on Thursday and the third on April 23, from 8 to 8.30pm.

Info: go.dbs.com/posbparents-fb

4 TRY: An online course

A range of courses - both free and paid - can be found online on major online course platforms edX, FutureLearn and Coursera.

Wannabe fashion experts, for example, can take a FutureLearn course titled Understanding Fashion: From Business To Culture, which is taught by Professor Benjamin Simmenauer from Paris' Institut Francais de la Mode.

The course features input from personalities in the fashion industry, including designers Simon Porte Jacquemus, Christelle Koche and Paul Smith, as well as CEOs from Chanel, YSL and Hermes.

Info: www.straitstimes.com/lifestyle/top-10-online-courses-to-try-at-home

5 WATCH: Highlights of past Esplanade concerts online

Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay has a The Show Goes On…line series, where it releases highlights from performances from its archives every Friday.

Among the shows are a concert last month by Fredo, frontman of 1970s Singapore band The Flybaits and a November 2019 performance by Singapore pop-duo StellaVee. The most recent upload is a 2017 show by Singapore singer Kelly Pan.

Info: www.esplanade.com/offstage/online

• Compiled by Benson Ang