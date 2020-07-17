5 things to do today: Watch videos of storytelling, teach children how to handle emotions and more

1 LOOK BACK: Youth Festival makes its debut

A ceremony to launch Singapore's inaugural Youth Festival took place at Jalan Besar Stadium on this day in 1967.

According to a Straits Times report, about 8,000 students were involved.

More than half of them took part in a march-past before Singapore's first President, Mr Yusof Ishak. The rest put on a show (above) that included cultural and gymnastic performances.

2 EXPERIENCE: Storytellers bring tales to life online

The fourth edition of annual storytelling festival StoryFest goes virtual this year.

Watch videos of home-grown storytellers telling a wide variety of tales, ranging from local lore The Attack Of The Swordfish to well-loved classics such as The Tale Of Peter Rabbit and The Little Red Hen.

The festival, co-presented by The Storytelling Centre Limited and The Arts House, runs from today to July 27.

3 LEARN: Teach children how to handle emotions

The characters from Sesame Street are teaching kids mindfulness techniques as a way to manage feelings such as stress and anxiety through the Sesame Street Monster Meditation video series.

In the first episode, Cookie Monster (above) learns how to use his five senses to develop patience as he waits for his cookies to bake.

In another episode, Elmo discovers a game that helps him feel better when things do not go his way.

4 LISTEN: A remake of a Bob Marley anthem for charity

Late music icon Bob Marley's (left) unifying anthem, One Love (1977), gets a remake by his family members including daughter Cedella, son Stephen and grandson Skip.

The proceeds from the new version will go to Reimagine, a global campaign by Unicef (The United Nations International Children's Fund) to aid children affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jewellery brand Pandora will also match every donation up to a total of US$1 million (S$ 1.39 million).

5 TUNE IN: An American metal musician professes his love for Singapore food

In this episode of local podcast Words & Music, host Lauretta Alabons speaks to Japanese-born American musician Matt Heafy (above), guitarist and frontman of Grammy-nominated metal band Trivium.

Heafy talks about his love of Singapore food - from fish head curry to laksa - and how he is looking forward to coming here for his band's performance at the Singapore Rockfest III on Jan 13 next year.

Alabons, a former radio and television host who now co-runs concert promoter LAMC, also speaks to other global personalities such as Jason Boland, bassist for Irish band Kodaline, in her podcast series.

