5 things to do today: Learn how to reduce food waste, visit Natural History Museum in London and more

1 LEARN: Reduce food waste

Tune in to DBS' Facebook page at 6.30pm today and watch former radio DJ Rosalyn Lee, better known as Rozz, and comedians Munah Bagharib and Haresh Tilani compete to reduce food waste by identifying weird vegetables and creating cool recipes from food scraps.

This will then be followed by the latest episode of DBS' award-winning miniseries Sparks Season 2: A Call To Action.

This episode, filmed entirely over video conference, will tackle the topics of food security and food waste, with local theatre practitioner Adrian Pang playing a DBS banker called Chester Teo, and Carl Ng (Point Of Entry, 2010 to 2014) and MasterChef Asia (2015) finalist Lennard Yeong as guest stars.

Watch: www.facebook.com/dbs.sg

2 RENT: Central Asian films

The Asian Film Archive has gone online with its Rewired streaming plan.

It kicks off with the new programme Whose House Is This?: New Cinema Of Central Asia, which runs until July 16 and features works from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.



PHOTO: COURTESY OF ANTIPODE SALES/ASIAN FILM ARCHIVE



The Straits Times' film correspondent John Lui recommends Suleiman Mountain (2017, NC16, 102 minutes, above), a drama-comedy from Kyrgyzstan which follows an alcoholic man, his two wives and long-lost son as they make their way across the country in a camper van.

Films are available for rent via Vimeo On Demand at US$3.50 (S$4.90) each, with a 48-hour streaming window.

Info: www.asianfilmarchive.org

3 EXPLORE: Royal jewellery

If you are interested in bling, check out The Court Jeweller, a daily blog run by writer and historian Lauren Kiehna featuring royal jewellery from noble families around the world.

The site has a dedicated "Tiarapedia" which documents the tiaras worn by different royal families from the British to the Japanese.



PHOTO: KENSINGTONROYAL/INSTAGRAM



Royal weddings and the jewellery on display are blogged about, such as the tiara (above) worn by Meghan Markle when she and Prince Harry married in 2018.

Info: www.thecourtjeweller.com

4 TUNE IN: The cast of Peninsula answers questions

The cast of South Korean zombie film Train To Busan: Peninsula, the sequel to the 2016 runaway hit Train To Busan, will connect with fans from around the world via a live-stream session on Twitter's question-and-answer platform Blue Room.



PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE



The hour-long event, which will take place at 7pm tonight, will feature actors Lee Jung-hyun and Gang Dong-won (both above), as well as director Yeon Sang-ho. They will introduce the movie and its characters and answer fans' questions. English subtitles will be provided.

Info: Watch at @TwitterKorea and @movie_n_NEW. Twitter users can join the event through tweets using the hashtag #Ask_PENINSULA or live-streaming chat.



PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



5 VISIT: The Natural History Museum in London



While travel is still not an option for many around the world, you can still experience world-class attractions like the Natural History Museum in London, which is offering virtual tours of its exhibits. Learn about Hope, the blue whale suspended from the ceiling in the museum's Hintze Hall, or have Sir David Attenborough's voice in your ear guiding you through the museum's displays.

Info: www.nhm.ac.uk/visit/virtual-museum.html