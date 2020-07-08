5 Things to do today

1 CHECK OUT: Natural history moments

The top 10 most incredible natural history moments from BBC Earth have been compiled into a handy video on its YouTube channel.

Watch animals in the wild fighting to survive - from a battle between an iguana and snakes, a penguin repeatedly escaping a deadly end at the hands of a seal and, the top clip, a lion attacked by a pack of hyenas.

If that is not enough, the channel has four more clips counting down the 50th to 11th top natural history moments.

Info: Watch it at bit.ly/38vZx1q

2 TRY: A virtual film quiz

Grab your trivia-loving friends to support independent cinema The Projector by participating in a virtual film quiz tonight at 8pm.

The ticketed online event, held by The Projector's Intermission Bar, costs $10 a person, with registrations closing at 7pm tonight.

All proceeds will go towards helping The Projector during the Covid-19 shutdown.

Participants can form teams of up to eight people and battle fellow film enthusiasts over Zoom.

Info: bit.ly/3f6ScHX

3 LISTEN: To a cooking podcast

Samin Nosrat (far right), author of cookbook Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat and host of the Netflix docu-series of the same name, teams up with musician and podcast producer Hrishikesh Hirway (right) for the podcast Home Cooking.

Without focusing too much on specific recipes, the hosts and their guests - including cellist Yo-Yo Ma - offer ideas on what to cook and how to do it. They also give advice and answer food-related questions.

Info: spoti.fi/31ObNJr

4 CELEBRATE: Ringo Starr's birthday

Join legendary Beatles drummer Ringo Starr as he rings in his 80th birthday with an online charity concert on YouTube at 8am today.

According to music magazine Rolling Stone, the English musician - who became an octogenarian yesterday - will hold a show that includes a mix of at-home performances and previously unseen concert footage from his industry friends, such as fellow Beatle Paul McCartney, singer Sheryl Crow and musician Gary Clark Jr.

The concert will also include a new version of Starr's song, Give More Love (2017).

Donations made during the event will go to four charities - Black Lives Matter, The David Lynch Foundation, MusiCares and WaterAid - via Starr's Lotus Foundation.

Info: bit.ly/2VP9MZK

5 WATCH: A new K-romance series

Catch Running Man cast member Song Ji-hyo (above, right) in the new romance series Was It Love?, premiering today on Netflix.

The 38-year-old actress stars as a single mother and a movie producer whose life turns topsy-turvy when four men enter her life all at once.

Her daughter has her heart set on finding a dad for herself among the four men: a best-selling author, a popular actor, a teacher and a rich chief executive officer with hints of a gangster past.

Info: Available on Netflix

Compiled by Jan Lee