5 Things to do today

1 EXPLORE: Marble racing

While many popular live sports events have been put on hold amid the global pandemic, there is at least one form of sports still going strong - competitive marble racing.

YouTube channel Jelle's Marble Runs builds courses for marble races, which come complete with "expert" commentary.

Marble League 2020 is sponsored by American variety programme Last Week Tonight With John Oliver and includes marble "spectators" in the stands and teams of marbles vying for the championship.

Info: bit.ly/2D4COOg

2 LOOK BACK: First heart transplant

On this day 30 years ago, Singapore's first heart transplant surgery was performed by a team of doctors at the Singapore General Hospital led by Dr Tong Ming Chuan.

The heart came from a 41-year-old construction worker, who was an industrial accident victim. The recipient was a then 59-year-old man.

The operation began at 8pm on July 6, 1990, and took several hours to complete.

Unfortunately, the recipient died eight months later, when his body rejected the heart and a lung infection developed.

3 STREAM: London theatre productions

Write in

We would also like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home. Please send us videos, pictures, stories, poems or other contributions at stlife@sph.com.sg or on ST's Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will curate and showcase some of these, including at str.sg/stayhomeST

London's National Theatre has been showing recorded versions of various plays for free on YouTube since the coronavirus pandemic devastated the performing arts industry.

The online run will end this month with three productions.

Currently available is Les Blancs (starring Sian Phillips and Danny Sapani), a timely play by American playwright Lorraine Hansberry, about an African nation on the edge of civil war struggling with colonialism and racial tensions. It ends on Friday at 2am Singapore time.

The Deep Blue Sea, starring Helen McCrory (Peaky Blinders, 2013 to present) is about a woman's affair and the breakdown of her marriage. It will premiere on Friday at 2am Singapore time.

Amadeus, a fictional account of the lives of composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri, will premiere on July 17 at 2am Singapore time.

Info: www.youtube.com/user/ntdiscovertheatre

4 WATCH: Cute kittens

The Kitten Rescue Sanctuary in Los Angeles, California, has an all-day live stream of the adorable kittens in its care until they find permanent homes.

Watch the kittens play, sleep and eat as staff members comfort and take care of them.

Info: bit.ly/3gtPY60

5 READ:Debut romance novel

Fancy a romance set in Singapore?

Malaysian author Lauren Ho's debut novel Last Tang Standing is about lawyer Andrea Tang, a single 33-year-old whose focus on climbing the career ladder in Singapore's legal sector has left her without a boyfriend.

Wealthy entrepreneur Eric Deng pursues her, but Andrea feels an inconvenient attraction to her office rival Suresh Aditparan, who is vying with her to make partner at their law firm.

Info: str.sg/JmYQ

Compiled by Jan Lee with input from SPH Information Resource Centre