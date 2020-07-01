5 things to do today: Explore Ghibli Museum, learn to be an Insta-cook and more

1 EXPLORE: Ghibli Museum

A series of short video clips takes you through Japanese animation giant Studio Ghibli's museum in Mitaka, Japan.

Check out its beautiful stained-glass doors, hallways as well as its Straw Hat Cafe.

The museum features the creations of the studio's Oscar-winning animator Hayao Miyazaki, including its beloved Totoro character.

Info: bit.ly/38auatd

2 RELIVE: Olympic highlights

Watch replays of opening and closing Olympic ceremonies, sporting highlights and news on the Olympic Channel, operated by the International Olympic Committee.

The channel's content features the Summer and Winter Olympics as well as the Paralympics.

Or you can get active with 20 Olympic athletes who take you through an Olympic workout.

Info: www.olympicchannel.com

3 LEARN: Be an Insta-cook

Pick up cooking tips from the professionals, as chefs take to Facebook and Instagram to share simple recipes for beginners.

Write in

They include Lennard Yeong, in-house chef of luxury home appliance brand Miele Singapore; Eric Low, chef-founder of culinary consultancy Lush Epicurean; and Milind Sovani, culinary director of Chef Milind Sovani Consultancy & Innovation Centre.

Most dishes require basic pantry ingredients and the chefs teach you how to minimise food waste and repurpose leftovers.

Info: str.sg/JQVg

4 LOOK BACK: Changi Airport's first flight

Singapore's Changi Airport (above) commenced operations on this day back in 1981. The first flight SQ101, which carried 140 passengers from Kuala Lumpur, touched down at 7.10am.

On the same day, the first departing flight from the airport at 8am was SQ192, bound for Penang.

The airport officially opened five months later, on Dec 29.

Info: bit.ly/3eNGYIo

5 WATCH: Global Citizen concert

Hosted by actor Dwayne Johnson, the virtual concert - Global Goal: Unite For Our Future - features performances by stars including singers Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Jennifer Hudson and Usher.

It is a joint initiative by advocacy group Global Citizen and the European Commission, which aims to raise funds to lessen the impact of the pandemic on marginalised communities.

Info: bit.ly/2YL7I6Y

With input from SPH Information Resource Centre