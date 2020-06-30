5 things to do today: Explore traditional Indian dance, make kids' craft and more

1. EXPLORE: Panthadithanale dance

This traditional dance item - staged by many dance groups worldwide - is by home-grown Indian traditional performing arts institution Bhaskar's Arts Academy.

It is part of dance-drama Kutrala Kuravanji, a classic Tamil poem, which the academy first staged in 1958 and, more recently, restaged last year.

The piece, which enacts light-hearted ball-playing among friends, is a challenge for the choreographer, who has to present the mundane act of throwing and catching a ball in as many different and interesting ways as possible.

Info: bit.ly/3dwfc1D

2. COOK: Plant-based meat dishes

If you managed to get your hands on plant-based meat substitute Impossible, available for retail in the form of 2.27kg bricks at selected eateries last month, try three recipes from The Straits Times food editor Tan Hsueh Yun.

She uses the meat to make gyoza, cottage pie and mapo tofu.

Her top tip: Impossible tastes better and has a more satisfying bite when cooked medium, instead of medium rare, for burgers.

For all other dishes, cook it until it is no longer pink.

Info: str.sg/JAPK

3. CHECK OUT: Aquarium live stream

Write in

We would also like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home. Please send us videos, pictures, stories, poems or other contributions at stlife@sph.com.sg or on ST's Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will curate and showcase some of these, including at str.sg/stayhomeST

There is no need to rush to attractions such as the Singapore Zoo and S.E.A. Aquarium at Resorts World Sentosa as they open progressively this month.

California's Monterey Bay Aquarium - slated to reopen on July 13 - features 10 live camera feeds (pre-recorded footage available after hours) of its animal enclosures, including its African penguins and jellyfish.

Feeding time with narration is available at various timeslots.

Info: str.sg/JmY7

4. WATCH: J-Style Trip

Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou is joined by fellow musicians such as Singapore's JJ Lin, Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao and Chinese pianist Lang Lang in his Netflix travel series.

Two episodes feature Singapore, in which Chou and Lin visit Marina Bay Sands, Sim Lim Square and Sentosa.

The fun, light-hearted 13-episode show follows Chou and his guests as they goof around and do magic tricks in cities such as Paris, Vienna and Tokyo.

The final episode takes place in Havana, Cuba, which is where the music video for Chou's latest single Mojito was shot.

Info: bit.ly/2NFTv4C

5. MAKE: Craft for kids

Get plenty of ideas for kids' craft and activities from this website created by Northern California mum-blogger and craft enthusiast Heidi Kundin.

Make animals and flowers using pipe cleaners or print out games, word search sheets as well as gift tags to go with homemade goodies.

A section on food includes recipes for cookies, popsicles and doughnuts.

Info: www.happinessishomemade.net

Compiled by Eunice Quek