5 things to do today: Listen to podcast on EPL, go on a virtual Star Wars run and more

1 LISTEN: Podcast on the English Premier League



Players from Singapore’s Lion

PHOTOS: KEN CHEONG, LUCASFILM, REUTERS, ST FILE, ST VIDEO, TAN LI YU



Which teams are likely to join Liverpool, which is sitting at the top of the English Premier League (EPL), in the top four? Find out in this podcast featuring Money FM's Rachel Kelly and Straits Times sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz.

The EPL resumed last Wednesday after Covid-19 forced it to take a break of more than three months.

The podcast also looks at the newly launched Lion City Sailors Football Academy, which became Singapore's first privatised club in February. The show's presenter Kelly speaks to the academy's general manager Tan Li Yu to find out what sets it apart from other private academies and club youth set-ups in Singapore.

Info: bit.ly/3diGbgW

2 WATCH: A classical music performance by SSO



Unwind by listening to local composer Kelly Tang's Two Symphonic Dances: Radiance and Spark, performed by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra.

This was commissioned by the Esplanade for its 10th anniversary and performed on Oct 11, 2012.

The first movement, Radiance, signifies hope while the second movement, Spark, expresses positive energy through music.

Info: bit.ly/3eh3KYK

3 LEARN: Fun facts about the human body



How many kinds of bacteria can be found in your belly button? And what is earwax mostly made of?

Test your knowledge of the human body and find answers to these questions in the second episode of The Straits Times' series Wacky But True!

This edition of the interactive trivia quiz for kids explores the icky side of the human body. ST multimedia correspondent Yeo Sam Jo plays host and shares insights into topics such as dandruff, body odour and lactose intolerance.

INFO: bit.ly/30Vw6nG

4 DO: Clear out your fridge with a one-pot wonder



Are you planning to eat out more often during phase two of Singapore's reopening?

Empty the fridge and avoid food wastage by making an easy stew. You can toss in whatever you have in your freezer and fridge, and canned food from your larder.

STFood Online Editor Hedy Khoo shows home cooks how to do it.

Info: bit.ly/2YMdaVT

5 GO: On a virtual Star Wars run



This year is the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back. The second film in the Stars Wars series features a memorable twist involving villain Darth Vader and hero Luke Skywalker.

In celebration of the milestone, take part in a virtual run and get trophies inspired by BB-8, Darth Vader and a Stormtrooper.

Write in

We would also like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home. Please send us videos, pictures, stories, poems or other contributions at stlife@sph.com.sg or on ST's Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will curate and showcase some of these, including at str.sg/stayhomeST

You can run your own course anywhere outdoors or on a treadmill. Run 5.4km alone or 40km, alone or with someone else, in this run organised by social fitness company LIV3LY. You have until Sept 30 to clock in your distances.

Info: bit.ly/2NnNHNj

With input from Ernest Luis