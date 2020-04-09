5 Things to do today

1 EXPLORE: Ireland's Cliffs of Moher

Located along the western coast of Ireland, the Cliffs of Moher is known as one of the most beautiful places in the country.

They are also known for their changeable weather, which includes fog and strong winds blowing in from the Atlantic ocean.

A virtual tour, however, guarantees blue skies and brilliant sunset hues. Two different tours are available - the Google 360 inside tour is more interactive, but the views are more impressive on the virtual visit.

Stop by the visitor centre for some of the best vantage points including O'Brien's observation tower, known as the highest point of the cliffs. You won't even have to huff and puff your way to the top. Info: cliffsofmoher.ie/virtual-visit-tour

2 WATCH: Singapore Airshow - behind the scenes

Singapore launched its first International Air Show 59 years ago, in early April of 1961, and this was recognised as its proudest aviation achievement at the time .

Fighter jets and other military aircraft from Britain's Royal Air Force thrilled crowds with an aerial display and then Deputy Prime Minister Toh Chin Chye said he hoped the air show would "awake citizens' interest in the aviation industry".

Almost six decades later, aviation continues to enthral. Find out how the Singapore Airshow has evolved over the years with a behind-the-scenes look at the 2020 instalment on The Backend Show.

Multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow speaks to the people behind the highly anticipated aerial acrobatics and learns the strict rules pilots have to follow. Info: str.sg/JGTe

3 DO: Master yo-yo tricks

The hobby sport of yo-yo is seeing a revival of sorts - buoyed by new tricks, better makes of yo-yos and a fresh wave of young players from primary school.

If you are worried about your child racking up too much screen time during this month of home-based learning, this is a good alternative.

Learn simple tricks such as rock the baby, brain twister and man on the flying trapeze, taught by Mr Hans Wong-Jensen who owns yo-yo speciality store Spinworkx.

And if you are still hooked after the circuit-breaker period ends, there is a community of yo-yo enthusiasts who meets every Saturday where you can further your interest in the hobby-sport. Info: str.sg/J5hj

4 GO: Take an ambient walk

If you miss the buzz of Changi Airport, ambling down a tranquil park connector or the bustle of a hawker centre, take an ambient walk through these spaces.

A series of videos by artist Heman Chong captures the sights and sounds of these local spots, as well as overseas attractions such as parks and temples in Japan.

The appeal of these walks lies not in grand scenery or iconic landmarks, but in their meditative, immersive nature. The sounds of crickets and leaves crunching underfoot can transport you to a humid morning at MacRitchie Reservoir while hearing the British accent on a London bus may make you feel as though you are 10,000km away. Info: str.sg/JgSH

Write in We would also like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home. Please send us videos, pictures, stories, poems or other contributions at stlife@sph.com.sg or on ST's Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will curate and showcase some of these, including at str.sg/stayhomeST

5 LEARN: Block TV & movie spoilers

With people watching more television during this period of self-isolation, the chances of having your favourite shows ruined by online spoilers is higher.

Try these free extensions for various Web browsers, which look for key words related to the show you are watching across Google News as well as popular social-media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

Some extensions block out the section with the key word, while others block the entire website. Now, you can binge on the latest season of your favourite Netflix show without fear. Money Heist, anyone? Info: str.sg/oKQd

Compiled by Clara Lock