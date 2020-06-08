5 things to do today: Tune in to crime series Code of Law, catch up with 96.3 Hao FM presenters and more

1 REMEMBER: Singapore's first permanent Boy Scouts' headquarters



Then Yang di-Pertuan Negara and Chief Scout of Singapore Sir William Goode (right).



On June 8, 1959, the first permanent headquarters of the Boy Scouts Association, at what was then Clemenceau Avenue, was declared open by then Yang di-Pertuan Negara and Chief Scout of Singapore Sir William Goode.

The headquarters, called Sands House, had a Scout shop, library, offices and a conference room. A memorial hall on the top floor was also used for concerts and social gatherings.

Sands House was acquired by the Government in 1987 to make way for the Central Expressway. The association is now known as the Singapore Scout Association and its home is in Bishan.

2 WATCH: A play about Singapore's colonial legacy and value of black culture

The play Ayer Hitam: A Black History Of Singapore, which was first performed during the M1 Singapore Fringe Festival last year, is now available for viewing online on Vimeo.

Its writer-performer Ng Yi-Sheng, performer Sharon Frese and director-designer Irfan Kasban have opened access to their work until Sunday, in the hope it can deepen the conversation about Singapore's history and contribute to a closer look into people living here and the topic of racism in the country.

In the performance, Frese explores the history and influence of the African diaspora in Singapore, sharing images and documents relating to slavery, colonialism, jazz and nationalist struggle, as well as reaffirming the value of black culture as part of the country's shared heritage.

The show was nominated for Best Original Script at this year's The Straits Times Life Theatre Awards. The script will be published later this year with Math Paper Press, in a collection titled Black Waters, Pink Sands. Those with re-staging inquiries can also e-mail theartofstrangers@gmail.com.

3 CATCH UP: With 96.3 Hao FM presenters

Want to know how the presenters from SPH Radio's Mandarin station 96.3 Hao FM are keeping themselves busy during the pandemic?

All is revealed in this light-hearted video series, called Our Everyday Snippets (Hao Ri Chang), where the presenters chat about the variety of activities and challenges they have been up to.

The videos go live on 96.3 Hao FM's Facebook page every Sunday at 3pm, with each livestream lasting around 30 to 45 minutes.

For example, on May 31, assistant programme director Wen Guo Xian showed viewers how he retrieved a piece of paper from underneath an upturned bottle and how to balance a card on the rim of a glass. Who knew daily household objects could bring so much joy?

Yesterday's video featured senior programme director Carine Ang becoming an agony aunt and helping listeners solve their personal problems.

4 TUNE IN TO: Crime series Code Of Law

A spin-off of legal drama series The Pupil (2010 to 2011), Code Of Law is now Singapore's longest-running English-language crime series.

Its fifth season, Code Of Law: Final, is its latest instalment, so expect plenty of drama and intrigue.

Local actor Desmond Tan, who returns as serial killer Derek, told The Straits Times in a recent interview: "Derek is going to be getting a taste of his own medicine. We have seen him torturing people previously, but this season, he will have some painful experiences of his own."

The show airs every Monday at 9.30pm on Channel 5 and is also available on meWatch.

5 READ: Children's book, The Kung Fu Force And The Tower Of Doom



Former actor Robin Leong, known for acting in the 1990s police drama series Triple Nine, is now writing books for kids.

The Kung Fu Force And The Tower Of Doom is set to be the first in a series and features animal characters, such as Lucas the Lizard and Brady the Bengal Cat, who use gongfu to save the world.

Leong is married to a marketing executive and has two kids - Lucas, who turns 10 this year, and Brady, five.

In a recent interview with The Straits Times, he said he had wanted to write children's books ever since he became a father.

"I love spending time with my boys," he said. "I want to do as much as I can to elevate their thinking. My elder one loved being read to, so I thought that would be perfect."

