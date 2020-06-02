5 things to do today: Relax to satisfied purrs of cats, explore shuttered museums and more

1. LISTEN: Cat ASMR

Across the island, The Straits Times video journalists have been documenting the everyday soundscapes of their own homes during the circuit breaker.

This ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) video explores the sounds of cats in a Toa Payoh apartment as they have their meals, get showered and play with toys.

Make sure to have your headphones on so you can hear their satisfied purrs.

Info: Cat ASMR video

2. EXPLORE: Shuttered museums



PHOTO: COURTESY OF INDIAN HERITAGE CENTRE



Devoid of visitors and tourists, heritage institutions such as Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, Malay Heritage Centre and Indian Heritage Centre are currently ghost towns.

They may be closed for a while more, but there are still essential services being carried out behind the scenes - such as checks on the condition of artefacts, landscaping and maintaining security.

Have a look at what is happening behind the scenes at museums in this series of videos released by the National Heritage Board.

Info: Indian Heritage Centre, Malay Heritage Centre and Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall

3. NURTURE: Your plants



PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE



If you have amassed house plants over the circuit breaker period, this video guide on how to care for them by the green-fingered team at Gardens by the Bay may come in handy.

Learn to take care of the king air plant, Swiss cheese plant, crystal anthurium and moth orchid - including what growing medium is most suitable for each.

Info: Gardens by the Bay videos

4. READ: Put on your best face for Zoom



PHOTO: COURTESY OF SAHUR SALEIM



With most people continuing to work from home, even as circuit breaker measures start to ease today, you might still have to put your best face forward for that appearance on Zoom or Google Meet for work calls.

Here are some tips to looking presentable online from full-time beauty influencer Sahur Saleim (@sahursart on Instagram) and Ms Yeoh Mong Chin (@mongabong ) - whether it is a dab of concealer under the eyes to look less tired or a slick of lipstick to brighten up your face.

Info: How to curate your best life into a tiny box on screen

5. LOOK BACK: Area Licensing Scheme launches



PHOTO: ST FILE



The Singapore Area Licensing Scheme, the predecessor to Electronic Road Pricing (ERP), came into operation at 7.30am on this day in 1975.

As part of the move to manage traffic in to the Central Business District, motorists had to start displaying special licences on the top left corner of their windscreen to enter the restricted zone between 7.30 and 9.30am, except on Sundays and public holidays. The fine for not having a valid licence was $50. The scheme was replaced by the ERP in 1998.

Info: Straits Times article from June 2, 1975

With input from SPH Information Resource Centre and The Straits Times video team