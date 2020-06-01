5 things to do today: Document Covid-19 in S'pore, make curry puffs at home and more

1 CONTRIBUTE: Document Covid-19

Here is a way to help future generations understand the impact of Covid-19 on daily life in Singapore.

The National Library Board and National Museum of Singapore have launched Documenting Covid-19 In Singapore - a call for people to contribute materials that document their experience of the pandemic here.

Whether it is photos of the evolution of your work-from-home desk or collages of the dishes you have made over the circuit breaker period, individuals, communities and organisations are encouraged to make submissions.

Among the entries submitted so far is that of 87-year-old Madam Ng Swang Wui, who has been keeping busy sewing reusable face masks for her great-grandchildren, that come with complementary bags.

Go to: go.gov.sg/documenting-covid19 (for videos, audio recordings, photographs, flyers, posters, blogs, journals and diaries) or go.gov.sg/nms-ccs-covid19 (for images of objects and accompanying stories, such as hand-made posters or signs, hand-sewn masks and artwork)

2 RELIVE: Highlights from Champions League

The Champions League final did not take place as scheduled on May 30 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but you can still enjoy the highlights of some of the most memorable finals in the history of the European football competition.

Be it Manchester United's comeback win in stoppage time against Bayern Munich in 1999, or the "Miracle of Istanbul" which saw Liverpool overturn a 3-0 deficit against AC Milan in 2005, these dramatic matches still enthral football fans globally.

Info: bit.ly/3d4w8wO

3 SING ALONG: Take That online concert with Robbie Williams

He may not be back for good, but former Take That member Robbie Williams teamed up with Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen for a one-off, virtual gig over the weekend.

Write in

We would also like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home. Please send us videos, pictures, stories, poems or other contributions at stlife@sph.com.sg or on ST's Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will curate and showcase some of these, including at str.sg/stayhomeST

The last time the British boy band sang together was in 2018, when they reunited for a performance of Shine at The X Factor live final, where Williams was a judge.

Sing along - and dance along - with the former boy band turned "man band" to smash hits such as Back For Good, Pray, The Flood and Greatest Day.

Info: bit.ly/3ezqiUp

4 COOK: Curry puffs at home

Learn to make authentic local food items such as curry puffs, Hainanese kaya and mee hoon kueh (hand-pulled noodles) with hands-on, online cooking classes by cooking school Food Playground

.

Buy your own ingredients and follow the 90-minute classes - typically conducted over Zoom - which cost $35 nett a participant.

Home cooks of various skill levels can sign up for the classes, which range in size from two to eight participants.

Food Playground has also launched new online classes for three new dishes - nasi lemak with sambal prawns, claypot chicken rice and fried Hokkien mee - that will start on June 15 ($45 nett).

Info: www.foodplayground.com.sg/online-cooking-class-singapore.html

5 LOOK BACK: Singapore's first national courtesy campaign

Singapore's first national courtesy campaign was launched by then Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew at the Conference Hall on this day in 1979, with the objective of "turning Singapore into a pleasant country where the people are kind, considerate and thoughtful towards each other", according to a report in The Straits Times.

The slogan for the first courtesy campaign was "Make Courtesy Our Way Of Life", accompanied by a round smiling head logo.

The Singa lion mascot was launched several years later in 1982.

Info: bit.ly/2ZYS60F

With input from the SPH Information Resource Centre and Kimberly Kwek