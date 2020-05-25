5 Things to do today

1 CELEBRATE: Hari Raya Puasa

Continue Hari Raya Puasa festivities with #OnxOnRayaFest by the Malay Heritage Centre (MHC). The online programme, hosted on MHC’s Facebook page, showcases a line-up of videos featuring the food, art, music and culture of the Malay-Muslim community.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and Health Amrin Amin and his mother introduce the origins of classic cookies such as kuih makmur, which is made from butter, ghee, flour and peanuts, as well as the perennial favourite kuih tart, made with pineapple jam.

Meanwhile, Ms Azrina Tahar, founder of modest fashion label Sufyaa, answers questions on Hari Raya fashion, running a home-grown brand and having President Halimah Yacob wear her designs.

Info: www.facebook.com/malayheritage

2 READ: Top athletes overcome setbacks

Look to these world-class athletes for inspiration.

At just 1.6m tall – the average height of a 13-year-old Singaporean boy – Tyrone “Muggsy” Bogues was the shortest player in the history of the North American National Basketball Association (NBA). But it did not stop him from having a 14-year NBA career.

Read his story and those of nine other inspirational athletes to lift your spirits.

Info: bit.ly/2WWCgRY

3 RIDE: Virtual roller coasters

Make your living room the happiest place on Earth by hopping on a virtual ride at Disney World.

Family-friendly rides such as Frozen Ever After and the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train will delight the little ones, while big kids will enjoy the thrill of Splash Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

The 360-degree videos are best experienced with a virtual-reality headset, but those viewing on mobile phones and laptops can click and drag to look around to simulate that topsy-turvy feeling when your feet meet the sky.

Info: bit.ly/3gjT4dh

4 LOOK BACK: Singapore’s first successful Everest team

On this day in 1998, a Singapore team comprising Mr Edwin Siew and Mr Khoo Swee Chiow, accompanied by four Nepalese sherpas, conquered the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest.

They reached the summit at about 8.30am (Singapore time) on their second attempt, after a gruelling nine-hour moonlight ascent that had begun at 11.30pm the previous night.

Write in

We would also like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home. Please send us videos, pictures, stories, poems or other contributions at stlife@sph.com.sg or on ST’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will curate and showcase some of these, including at str.sg/stayhomeST

Since then, Mr Khoo has continued to scale new heights. Last year, he became the first South-east Asian to scale the world’s three highest peaks: Mount Everest (8,848m), K2 (8,611m) and Kangchenjunga (8,586m).

Read about his adventures: bit.ly/2WYnslT

5 WATCH: South-east Asian short films

Visual arts space Objectifs is putting short films by South-east Asian directors up for rent.

Local titles include Yeo Siew Hua’s The Minotaur, in which a boy uncertain of the afterlife seeks solace in his grandfather’s company; and Ivan Tan’s Another Day, Another Time, in which a boy makes a trip to the countryside to care for his dying grandmother.

Choose from various categories including documentary, animation and comedy shorts. Films cost US$1.50 (S$2.10) to rent for a 72-hour period.

Info: objectifsfilmlibrary.uscreen.io

Compiled by Clara Lock, with input from SPH Information Resource Centre and Sazali Abdul Aziz