5 Things to do today

1 SING: Disney songs with major pop stars

The Disney Family Singalong special will premiere on Disney Channel (StarHub TV Channel 312, Singtel TV Channel 234) tonight at 7pm.

The star-studded special, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, averaged 12.2 million viewers during its debut broadcast in the United States last month as stars perform their favourite Disney hits from home.

Look forward to seeing singers such as Christina Aguilera, Michael Buble, musical theatre veteran Kristin Chenoweth, Moana's (2016) Auli'i Cravalho, Darren Criss, Luke Evans, Elle Fanning, Ariana Grande and Josh Groban.

For the epic finale, the High School Musical trilogy (2006, 2007, 2008) director Kenny Ortega leads stars of the musical film series in a rendition of the classic High School Musical song We're All In This Together.

2 PLAY: Jigsaw puzzles of beautiful New South Wales sights in Australia

The official tourism site for Australia's New South Wales is offering a fun and virtual way for people to connect with the state's scenic sights, such as the Sydney skyline and Montague Island.

You can try out online jigsaw puzzles of these sights. The jigsaws, which are set at 32 pieces online, can be adjusted to become six pieces for those who want something easy and up to 888 pieces for those who want a more intense challenge.

Go to: www.visitnsw.com/love-nsw/online-jigsaw-puzzles

3 CHECK OUT: The National Gallery's activities in the arts for children

The National Gallery now has a dedicated site Gallery Kids! to help parents who are looking for interesting activities to occupy their children during the school holidays.

Activities including interactive games, art-inspired storytelling video sessions, artist masterclasses and art tutorials will be introduced weekly on the site. Templates for colouring and drawing will also be available for parents to download and print out.

Go to: www.nationalgallery.sg/gallerykids

Write in

We would also like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home. Please send us videos, pictures, stories, poems or other contributions at stlife@sph.com.sg or on ST’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will curate and showcase some of these, including at str.sg/stayhomeST

4 JOIN: A local karaoke session with other Singaporeans

Local tech start-up Popsical is offering all Singaporeans a chance to join its karaoke sessions via Zoom.

Popsical, which makes a cloud-streaming karaoke system with more than 200,000 songs in 14 languages, will offer free access to its software to those who join its karaoke sessions, which began last Saturday.

Themes vary every session and today's session is Malay hits.

To join these Popsical Live: Karaoke on Zoom sessions, you can access zoom Channel: zoom.us/j/97363533298 every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 12.30pm. No prior registration is required.

Go to: www.facebook.com/PopsicalKaraoke/

5 WIN: An additional Mother's Day gift for your mum

Feel your superwoman deserves an extra Mother's Day gift? Here's your chance to win her one, with the Active Parents movement by Sport Singapore.

Comment on the Active Parents Facebook post link below and share how you "pamper your queen".

If your comment impresses the judges, you could be one of 10 winners of a surprise gift worth $50 each, for your mum.

The contest ends at 5pm on Friday, and winners will be announced at 6pm on Monday.

Info: str.sg/JQv5

Compiled by Jan Lee with input from Sazali Abdul Aziz