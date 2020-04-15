5 Things to do today

1 WATCH: Celebrities performing from home

Last month, English singer Elton John hosted a livestream benefit concert with the likes of Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovato and Dave Grohl performing from their living rooms.

If you missed it, you can still catch clips of the performances on YouTube.

They include Green Day lead vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong singing the sombre Boulevard Of Broken Dreams while strumming a guitar and the Backstreet Boys performing I Want It That Way, harmonising perfectly despite being in different locations.

Info: youtu.be/ifaQOkeeh_g

2 CHECK OUT: Free programmes by Brahm Centre



Psychologist Christopher Willard, who teaches at Harvard Medical School, will conduct an online talk about mindfulness and mental resilience. PHOTO: COURTESY OF DR CHRISTOPHER WILLARD



Brahm Centre, a charity that promotes happier and healthier living, has curated free programmes - from exercise to online seminars to talks - to benefit the community during this circuit breaker period.

There will be workouts conducted in the mornings and evenings from Mondays to Saturdays.

Associate Professor Angie Chew, the charity's founder and chief executive, will conduct a mindfulness session in English from 6 to 6.30pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and mindfulness psychologist Eric Lim will conduct the session in English and Mandarin on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Dr Christopher Willard (above), a psychologist who teaches at Harvard Medical School, will conduct a Web seminar about the science of mindfulness and mental resilience this Saturday from 9.30 to 10.30am.

Dr Naras Lapsys, a nutrition and longevity specialist at The Wellness Clinic, will speak from 12.30 to 1pm from Mondays to Fridays on how to live a healthier life.

Info: facebook.com/BrahmCentre

3 WATCH: A sports documentary on Netflix



Bryan Fogel in Icarus, a 2017 sports documentary which won an Oscar for its expose of Russia’s state-sponsored doping programme. PHOTO: NETFLIX



While there have been many sports-themed box-office hits - such as Rocky (1976), Remember The Titans (2000) and Moneyball (2011) - a number of excellent documentaries have also been produced in recent times.

Icarus (2017) won an Oscar for its expose of Russia's state-sponsored doping programme; Senna (2010) looks at the life and death of the iconic Brazilian Formula One racer; while Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017) chronicles the mixed-martial arts superstar's rise in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Info: netflix.com/sg/browse/genre/4370

4 GO: On a virtual tour of a museum



A gold alloy torc that dates to around the first century BC. It is on display at the British Museum. PHOTO: THE BRITISH MUSEUM/ FACEBOOK



Many renowned museums are offering virtual tours. The British Museum (britishmuseum.withgoogle.com) in London, for example, has a tour that allows viewers to select exhibits based on themes such as "living and dying" as well as "religion and belief".

One exhibit on the virtual tour is an intricate torc, made of gold alloy, that dates to around the first century BC. An ornament worn around the neck, it was found with other torcs in Ipswich, east England.

The famous Musee d'Orsay in Paris (artsandculture.google.com/partner/musee-dorsay-paris) also has an online exhibit, titled From Station To The Renovated Musee d'Orsay, which traces the museum's history from its installation in the former Orsay railway station, which was built for the Universal Exhibition of 1900.

5 DO: Vanda Miss Joaquim arts and crafts



A file photo taken in March last year of a mural featuring the Vanda Miss Joaquim, Singapore’s national flower, in Ang Mo Kio. PHOTO: ST FILE



On April 15, 1981, the Vanda Miss Joaquim was selected as Singapore's national flower.

Write in

We would like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home. Please send us videos, pictures, stories, poems or other contributions at stlife@sph.com.sg or on ST's Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will curate and showcase some of these, including at str.sg/stayhomeST

A cross between Vanda hookeriana and Vanda teres, the orchid is named in memory of Miss Agnes Joaquim, who bred the flower in her garden in Tanjong Pagar in 1893.

Among the several varieties of the plant, the variety "Agnes" was chosen for its vibrant colours, hardiness and resilience - qualities that reflect the Singapore spirit.

Today is a good day for some Vanda Miss Joaquimrelated arts and crafts with your children. Draw this beautiful flower and colour it with enchanting hues. Those up for a challenge can make a sculpture of the plant with modelling clay.

Compiled by Benson Ang with input from Sazali Abdul Aziz and SPH Information Resource Centre