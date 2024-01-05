Zouk’s old godowns’ new look marks new chapter in the Singapore River story

SINGAPORE – Walking along the Singapore River, it is hard to imagine that tongkang (wooden cargo boats) and twakow (lighter vessels) once ferried cargo far up the river.

But three godowns, or warehouses, still stand as a reminder of those bygone days and today, they have a new face.

These 104-year-old buildings in Jiak Kim Street have had a colourful life. In the 1990s, they were home to popular night spot Zouk for 25 years. Zouk hosted international DJs such as Paul Oakenfold and Armin van Buuren until 2016, when it moved to Clarke Quay.

In 2014, the three godowns were gazetted for conservation by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA). The warehouses then became part of a 145,119 sq ft (13,482 sq m) mixed-use residential Government Land Sales site.