Zen and the joy of cycling

SINGAPORE - When I start pedalling, I forget about the pressures of work and daily life. I am forced to slow down my pace and pay attention to the ride and view around me.

Even a slow ride can be exhilarating when I am jaded; and when I pick up speed on empty tracks at night and feel the wind in my face, the ride becomes a joyful rush.

Two months before I climbed Mount Kinabalu in Sabah last December, I did three things to train - walk or run up the stairs in tall housing blocks, hike in nature parks, or cycle every week.

Cycling works many of the same leg muscles that we use for climbing, such as the calves, hamstrings and quadriceps.

I stopped cycling after I conquered the 4,095m summit.

However, since the Covid-19 pandemic began, I have found myself back on the saddle, going cycling at least once every fortnight.

It is my go-to activity for fresh air, and the best part is, I don't need to wear a mask while doing so. It is a great reason to get out of the house, especially as I have been working from home since February.

I am not enough of an avid cyclist to get my own wheels. I get my two-wheeler at bike rental shops at East Coast Park or The Punggol Settlement instead. I cycle for up to three hours in one ride, clocking 50 to 60km.

The first time I cycled on Coney Island in Punggol, I thought: "This is unlike any route in Singapore."

Much of the trail there is made up of sand, stones and gravel, which can make for a slightly bumpy ride.

The 2.5km Coney Island trail is also much shorter than other cycling trails, but you can make up for the lack of distance by including Punggol Waterway Park in your expedition.

When I am in the mood to cycle on more sturdy ground, visit the beach or bask in the view of the city skyline, I make a round trip from East Coast Park to Marina Barrage.

It is a popular route and incorporates all the elements I like - the beach, a sea breeze and spectacular views of the skyline under Benjamin Sheares Bridge.

I usually stop by Satay by the Bay for a refreshing sugar cane juice with sour plum before heading back to East Coast Park.

Apart from reaping health benefits such as improved joint mobility, I enjoy what is commonly known as a runner's high - the feeling of elation, reduced stress and a decreased ability to feel pain due to high levels of endorphins released by exercise.

There are many other scenic routes I want to explore this year, including the 36km Coast-to-Coast trail from Jurong Lake Gardens to Coney Island. The route cuts across the country via park connectors, nature parks and housing estates.

Cycling during the pandemic has made me enjoy the country in a way I never thought possible.

Many of the rides I took right after the circuit breaker - when it was still quiet on the streets - provided me with the surreal feeling of seeing the country I have lived in for 28 years in a new light.

It has also changed the way in which I will explore other countries in the future.

I have been a firm believer in the saying, "The best way to explore a city is on foot." I have walked the most in countries I was unfamiliar with, such as Israel, Turkey and Kazakhstan.

But next time, I think I will explore on two wheels instead.