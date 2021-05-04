Zara unveils cosmetics line in new push into beauty products

MADRID (BLOOMBERG) - The clothing retailer Zara unveiled a new cosmetics line as it branches out into beauty products.

Zara, the flagship of Spain's Inditex SA, will sell a range of products in refillable containers for eyes, lips, face and nails, the firm said in a statement Monday (May 3).

The cosmetics will go on sale in the brand's stores as a new section under the name Zara Beauty.

They'll initially also be available for purchase online from May 12 in Europe, North America, China, South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand before gradually being rolled out elsewhere.