YouTube offering deepfake detection tool to Hollywood stars

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The likeness protection tool helps identify content in which a person’s face appears altered or generated using AI technology.

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

WASHINGTON – YouTube is offering Hollywood celebrities and entertainers a free detection tool to help combat their deepfakes, in a bid to expand the Google-owned video platform’s efforts to guard against AI-driven impersonations.

In March , YouTube introduced its likeness protection tool – which helps identify content in which a person’s face appears altered or generated using AI technology – to government officials, journalists and political candidates.

The platform is now extending access to entertainers including actors and musicians who face a heightened risk of having their likeness misused, resulting in harm to their careers and distort shared realities.

“We’re expanding our likeness detection technology to the entertainment industry: Talent agencies, management companies and the celebrities they represent,” YouTube said on April 21 .

Likeness detection “looks for AI-generated content with a participant’s likeness, like a deepfake of their face, and gives them the power to find it and request removal”.

The video-sharing giant added that celebrities and entertainers were eligible to access the tool regardless of whether they have a YouTube channel.

Mr Alon Yamin, chief executive and co-founder of AI content detection platform Copyleaks, said: “YouTube opening its deepfake detection capabilities to public figures reflects a turning point in how platforms approach identity protection in the age of generative AI.

“The technology to replicate a person’s face, voice, and mannerisms has advanced faster than the safeguards around it, creating a gap that bad actors are already exploiting.”

High stakes

The move comes after hyper-realistic AI videos of dead celebrities – created with apps such as OpenAI’s easy-to-use Sora – rapidly spread online, prompting debate over the control of dead people’s likenesses.

The OpenAI app also unleashed a flood of videos of celebrities such as Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley.

OpenAI in March said it was shutting down its Sora app.

In February, Irish director Ruairí Robinson created a stunningly realistic clip featuring Brad Pitt fighting Tom Cruise on a rooftop using a two-sentence prompt.

The widely circulated clip, which sparked alarm across Hollywood, was generated with Seedance 2.0, an AI video generation tool owned by the Chinese technology firm ByteDance.

Robinson also created other videos depicting Pitt battling a sword-wielding “zombie ninja”, and another showing him teaming up with Cruise to fight a robot.

Mr Charles Rivkin, chairman and chief executive of the Motion Picture Association, called on ByteDance to “immediately cease its infringing activity”, accusing it of disregarding copyright law that protects creators and underpins millions of jobs.

YouTube said it was working with leading talent agencies to refine how likeness detection can protect entertainers.

It added that it is “doing the right thing by providing these tools at no cost to the talent, so they can protect their real estate”, Mr Jason Newman of the management and production firm Untitled Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter.

He said: “Their real estate is their face. Their real estate is their body. Their real estate is who they are, what they do, how they say it.”

The expansion of the detection tool follows complaints from high-profile Americans about YouTube’s cumbersome process for flagging and removing deepfakes from the platform – especially as AI accelerates the creation of fabricated content.

Mr Yamin said: “For celebrities, executives, and other high-profile individuals, the stakes are especially high as deepfakes can be used to spread misinformation, manipulate markets, damage reputations, or falsely imply endorsement. Robust detection is no longer optional.

“Detection systems must be highly accurate, continuously updated, and paired with clear policies and swift takedown processes to be effective.

“This won’t eliminate deepfakes entirely, but it can significantly reduce their reach and impact by making it harder for manipulated content to go undetected or unchallenged.” AFP