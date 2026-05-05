Yoko says Oh no to ‘John Lemon’ beer

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The Frence brewery Brasserie de l’Imprimerie has several beers which play on celebrity names. It launched “John Lemon” five years ago, because it seemed “cool”.

BREST, France - The old saying about lemons and lemonade has borne fruit for a French craft brewery, which was ordered by Japanese artist and musician Yoko Ono to stop making its “John Lemon” beer – and has now nearly sold out thanks to the publicity.

Mr Aurelien Picard, owner of the Brasserie de l’Imprimerie brewery in the Brittany region, says he received notice in late March from lawyers for Ono to halt the use of the brand name or pay royalties for referencing her late husband, Beatles legend John Lennon.

“There were numbers like €100,000 (S$149,000), and between €150 and €1,000 per day in penalties if we didn’t do what they said,” he told AFP.

“Basically, they demanded we recall all our product and immediately stop using the brand.”

After some back-and-forth discussions, the small brewery won permission to sell its remaining 5,000 bottles by July 1, then halt production of the brand.

But the media attention generated by the dispute turned out to be great publicity: The brewery nearly sold out of “John Lemon” in a matter of days.

“It was crazy. I have less than 1,000 left,” said Mr Picard. “It was kind of funny, amid our misfortune.”

The brewery, several of whose beers play on celebrity names, launched “John Lemon” five years ago, because it seemed “cool”, said Mr Picard.

The company, located in the north-western town of Bannalec, has two employees and sells between 50,000 and 80,000 bottles a year, mainly to liquor stores and restaurants within a 40km radius.

It is now looking for a new name for its flavourful blonde beer.

Mr Picard thought of “Jaune Lemon” – the French word for “yellow” – but Ono’s lawyers were sour on the idea, he said. AFP