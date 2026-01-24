Yes, Lego Crocs are real - and they’ll cost $300 in Singapore

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Lego fans will soon be able to wear the brand’s trademark colorful bricks on their feet.

Crocs has teamed up with the Danish toymaker in a multiyear agreement, starting with Lego-shaped clogs as it looks to connect with new consumers. Another launch will follow in the spring.

The company, which is looking to recapture sales growth, is positioning the clogs as collectible items for kids and adults, although the first drop will only be offered only in adult sizes. Each will include a “Lego minifigure with four pairs of its own miniature Crocs shoes”.

They’ll be available globally on Feb 16 and cost US$150 (S$190) – well above the price for regular Crocs footwear, which typically run in the US$35 to US$50 range, with collaborations running up to US$70.

Lego’s Singapore website has the Brick Clogs - listed as “coming soon” - with a local price of $299.95 across all its sizes.

“Lego has a very broad consumer base, very similar to Crocs,” said Anne Mehlman, president of the Crocs brand, in an interview. “They have very engaged kids and very engaged adults – a lot of adults have full Lego rooms dedicated, and we do too.”

The casual footwear maker needs a new hit as the rapid growth of recent years fades.

The brand experienced breakneck expansion coming out of the pandemic as comfortable apparel gained favour , with revenue surging 54 per cent in 2022.

Collaborations with celebrities such as Post Malone and fashion brands including Balenciaga sparked viral interest while Jibbitz – charms that users affix to the footwear – made Crocs customisable, further boosting their appeal.

That momentum has faded, however. Analysts anticipate revenue in the company’s fourth quarter declined about 7.5 per cent, with another slump projected for the following period.

Crocs experienced weakness during the holiday period, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Second Measure, and the company is struggling to turn around its HeyDude brand, according to research from Bloomberg Analyst Abigail Gilmartin.

The partnership is “a radical move to rebuild brand heat,” Ms Gilmartin said, citing the brand’s past “viral success with some of its more out-there shoe models like the yellow boot a few years ago.”

“Lego’s loyal fan base could be what Crocs needs to reengage with younger shoppers,” she said.

Lego, which will sell the footwear at some of its retail locations, offers a strong partner for Crocs.

The closely held toymaker reported record revenue while gaining market share in 2024, according to the most recent data that’s publicly available.

It’s building new factories, including one in Virginia, and pushing into gaming and digital toys. It’s not the first time Lego has collaborated with a footwear brand, last year partnering with Nike.

Crocs and Lego share a common goal “to enable self-expression” and the clog “marks the beginning of a journey,” according to an emailed statement from Satwik Saraswati, Lego’s head of licensing, extended line design and partnerships.

The companies didn’t disclose financial terms of the partnership.

The clog debuted with rapper Tommy Cash at Paris Fashion Week on Jan 21. The collection will be available on both companies’ websites and will incorporate Lego’s brick plastic into the accompanying Jibbitz charms, which haven’t been unveiled.

Crocs is looking to reinvigorate its collaborations while boosting its presence in games and films. It’s also hosting livestreams on TikTok shop and in-person events, such as an upcoming pop-up experience in Shanghai to market the Lego collection. Additionally, Crocs is branching out beyond footwear with products including bags and phone cases. BLOOMBERG