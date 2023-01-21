Year of the Rabbit special: New beginnings, grand plans and bunny-inspired dishes

SINGAPORE – In Chinese culture, the rabbit is an auspicious and hopeful symbol. In others, the springtime animal is a sign of renewal.

As Chinese New Year dawns, dive into the rabbit hole of history for clues on what the Year of the Water Rabbit might bring and check out bunny-themed hongbao that will bring out the oohs and the aahs. Also, hear what five personalities born in the Year of the Rabbit plan to do in 2023 and whip up tasty veggie-forward dishes to refresh your palate after all the festive feasting.

Hare’s to a Hop-ful Year of the Rabbit