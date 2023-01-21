Year of the Rabbit special: New beginnings, grand plans and bunny-inspired dishes

SINGAPORE – In Chinese culture, the rabbit is an auspicious and hopeful symbol. In others, the springtime animal is a sign of renewal.
As Chinese New Year dawns, dive into the rabbit hole of history for clues on what the Year of the Water Rabbit might bring and check out bunny-themed hongbao that will bring out the oohs and the aahs. Also, hear what five personalities born in the Year of the Rabbit plan to do in 2023 and whip up tasty veggie-forward dishes to refresh your palate after all the festive feasting.
Hare’s to a Hop-ful Year of the Rabbit
As the world hops into the Year of the Water Rabbit, the top question on everyone’s head is: “Does my hare look good?”
Will the adorable bunny usher in a hop-less or hop-timistic year? While the future is anyone’s bet, going down the rabbit hole of history might offer one way to appreciate this year’s outlook. (For the sceptics, at the very least, it will be a bunny trail through history.)
Hongbao get cuddly in the Year of the Rabbit
While the Year of the Tiger saw many fierce designs, this year’s red packets amp up the adorable factor.
It is, after all, the Year of the Rabbit and bunnies, fluffy and full of energy, are irresistible to many.
During Chinese New Year, cash is king but anxiety is forever
In John Lui’s version of history, the problem of holiday gift-giving was solved in China thousands of years ago.
By imperial decree, it was decided that gifting the right object to the right person was impossible.
Singapore’s famous ‘bunny babies’ share their Chinese New Year plans
Those born in the Year of the Rabbit are said to be gentle, peace-loving folk who keep their living space neat and tidy, but they are also guarded and cautious people who do not open up easily.
Five local “bunny baby” personalities – including Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, and home-grown actor Chen Tianwen – share their Chinese New Year plans, goals for the new year and most rabbit-like traits.
The Life List: Cutest bunny-themed yusheng to nibble on
Each year, restaurateurs rack their brains to come up with new ideas to make their Chinese New Year dishes stand out.
The top makeover candidate is usually yusheng. Few items get dressed in as many fresh guises as the beloved raw fish salad, which kicks off almost every Chinese meal during this festive period in Singapore.
This being the Year of the Rabbit, chefs have been churning out cute and bouncy bunny iterations. And shredded radish is perfect for modelling white rabbit fur.
Rabbit food: Veggie-forward breaks from festive feasting
Bam, bam, bam – there has been no break between Christmas, New Year and Chinese New Year. And now, it is the start of 15 days of celebration for the Year of the Rabbit.
Are your taste buds craving less richness and more freshness? Are you filled with trepidation at all the rich meals still to come? Are you all partied out?
Find out from food editor Tan Hsueh Yun how you can build in healthy-ish meals between the decadent ones.