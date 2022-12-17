Year of the hacking cough

SINGAPORE – Hacking coughs echoed down many a hallway and were the most commonly reported long-haul symptoms among people who have recovered from Covid-19.
It is frustrating because once you started coughing, it was difficult to stop.
SINGAPORE – Hacking coughs echoed down many a hallway and were the most commonly reported long-haul symptoms among people who have recovered from Covid-19.
It is frustrating because once you started coughing, it was difficult to stop.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.