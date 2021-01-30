Would you get a hand-poked tattoo? More young artists inking with just needle and hand

SINGAPORE - The walls are bedecked with colourful tapestries and postcards held up by washi tape. House plants surround a mustard couch, the floor is cosy with rugs and beanbags, and essential oils scent the cosy space.

Funky Lane, in short, feels less like a tattoo studio and more like a friend's living room - the effect students and part-time tattoo artists Celestine Teo (@noseypokey on Instagram) and Vivien Su (@vivpokes) were going for when they moved from home studios into the rented space in Pearl's Hill Terrace this month.