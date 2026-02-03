For subscribers
Worried about hosting a party? Seven tips to stress less and wow your guests this festive season
- Party planning anxiety is common, especially during festive seasons like Chinese New Year, due to fears of judgment about home, food, and social harmony.
- Experts suggest practical tips such as home decor basics, food hacks (like catering or delegating cooking) and creating "Instagrammable" moments to reduce stress.
- Managing expectations, dealing with negative feedback constructively and setting boundaries as a guest are important for a positive experience.
SINGAPORE – Do you have party planning anxiety? In February, many will flock to the homes of family and friends for festive gatherings during Chinese New Year.
Amid the celebrations, some hosts fear being judged for their homes, the food served and their ability to maintain social harmony.